SEASON IN REVIEW: Record Following, Three First-Time Winners Defined 2024 Campaign

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 5, 2024) — The second full-length national tour schedule for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is complete. With a brand-new champion hoisting the trophy, a record number of regular racers and outsiders going to Victory Lane, 2024 was a season filled with growth and storylines throughout.

TALE OF THE TROPHY — In clinching his first national Midget championship, Cannon McIntosh became the first driver from the state of Oklahoma to win the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series points title.

McIntosh, of Bixby, OK, becomes the third different champion of the Xtreme Outlaw Series from the third different state after Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) hoisted the trophy in 2022, and Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA) became Midget racing’s first female national champion in 2023. At 21 years of age, McIntosh is now the second-youngest Series champion behind Avedisian (17) and ahead of Daum (30).

His first title comes as the 18th in the national Midget realm for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, and with Avedisian’s 2023 championship, team co-owners Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby are now the first in Xtreme Outlaw Series history to top the points standings in back-to-back years.

PLENTIFUL PARTICIPATION — A new Series record 10 drivers held their full-time status throughout the 2024 season, which included McIntosh, Ryan Timms, Chase McDermand, Ashton Torgerson, Daum, Hayden Reinbold, Trevor Cline, Gavin Miller, Tyler Edwards and Jayden Clay.

Of these drivers, four were national Midget series rookies. Torgerson had the top rookie performance with three wins, six top-fives and 17 top-10s, while Cline was second-best with one podium and nine top-fives. Edwards and Clay represented the Mounce/Stout Motorsports rookie duo with points finishes of ninth and 12th, respectively.

McIntosh, Timms, McDermand, Reinbold and Cline all started each of the 22 contested Feature events. Over those 22 races, full-time drivers accounted for 16 Feature wins, or 72.7 percent. This is slightly under the win percentage of 75.9 recorded by the seven full-time drivers of the 2023 season.

FIRST-TIME WINNERS — Three drivers graced Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Victory Lane for the first time in their careers this season.

Thomas Meseraull, of San Jose, CA, punched through during the season opener in March at the Southern Illinois Center. That victory made him the first and only driver in history to win on both the Midget and Non-Wing Sprint Car side of the Xtreme Outlaw Series after first winning at Volusia Speedway Park in February 2022.

Torgerson won three times with Xtreme in 2024, the first of which came in April at Farmer City Raceway where he led all but one lap of the main event. His second win came in back-to-back fashion, winning the next Series event at Humboldt Speedway in Kansas four weeks later, which he later capped-off with his third win of the season at Coles County Speedway in Illinois on May 31.

Nineteen-year-old Kale Drake, of Collinsville, OK, got his first career national Midget win in dramatic fashion at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in May, reeling-in Taylor Reimer in 10 laps from over a second behind and making the pass for the win out of Turn 4 on the final lap.

TYING HISTORY — McIntosh garnered six Feature wins in 2024, tying the record for most in a single season set by Chase McDermand in 2023.

His first checkered flag of the season came inside the Southern Illinois Center, where he also won the season opener in 2023. He inherited the lead late in the race after a collision between lapped cars sent leaders Joe B. Miller and Thomas Meseraull spinning to avoid. McIntosh then drove away with his first $5,000 payday of the year.

McIntosh got a rhythm going in May, winning three of the eight races contested that month. His second win of the season came at 81 Speedway in Kansas after Timms blew a tire while leading late in the race. His next two wins came back-to-back, winning the second race at Atomic Speedway in Ohio on May 25, and again at Doe Run Raceway in Missouri on May 30.

Another pair of back-to-back wins came in July, marking his final two Victory Lane trips of the season. Spoon River Speedway in Illinois was the site of his fifth win on July 20, climbing from eighth on the starting grid to win on the high-banked oval. Finally, a sixth win came six days later in his home state of Oklahoma in the Series debut at Arrowhead Speedway.

GOT THEIR ATTENTION — While the full-time roster reigned supreme in the win column, one outsider was consistently a thorn in the side of Series regulars and won a solid share of races in 2024.

Karter Sarff, of Mason City, IL, won four of the 18 Series events he attended, posting a win percentage of 22.2 — second only to McIntosh at 27.2. Aside from his wins, Sarff posted a fourth-best eight top-five finishes and fourth-best 14 top-10 finishes despite recording four less races with a 10th-place finish in the final points standings.

The 21-year-old also led a third-highest 80 total laps in Feature competition, all recorded at US36 Raceway (Osborn, MO), Millbridge Speedway (Salisbury, NC), and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO).

2024 Season Stats

Final championship points standings (view full standings)

Cannon McIntosh: 4755 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K

Ryan Timms: 4599 points (–156) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Chase McDermand: 4392 points (–363) | CMR-Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40

Ashton Torgerson: 4340 points (–415) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K

Zach Daum: 4266 points (–489) | Trifecta Motorsports #7U

Hayden Reinbold: 4158 points (–597) | Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ

Trevor Cline: 3798 points (–957) | Cline Racing #55

Gavin Miller: 3736 points (–1019) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97

Tyler Edwards: 3627 points (–1128) | Mounce/Stout Motorsports #14S

Karter Sarff: 3616 points (–1139) | Karter Sarff Motorsports #21K

Toyota Feature winners (9 drivers)

6 wins – Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

4 wins – Karter Sarff (Karter Sarff Motorsports #21K)

3 wins – Ashton Torgerson (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K), Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

2 wins – Zach Daum (Trifecta Motorsports #7U)

1 win – Thomas Meseraull (Engler Racing #7x), Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K), Chase McDermand (CMR-Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40), Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

Toyota Feature laps led (17 drivers)

117 laps – Ryan Timms

113 laps – Cannon McIntosh

80 laps – Karter Sarff

72 laps – Ashton Torgerson

44 laps – Kale Drake

35 laps – Joe B. Miller

32 laps – Chase McDermand

29 laps – Hayden Reinbold

28 laps – Gavin Miller

27 laps – Thomas Meseraull

26 laps – Zach Daum

12 laps – Taylor Reimer

11 laps – Jade Avedisian

5 laps – Michael Pickens, Tyler Edwards

2 laps – Ethan Mitchell

1 lap – Jason McDougal

Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Awards (13 drivers)

4 awards – Ethan Mitchell

3 awards – Kale Drake, Karter Sarff

2 awards – Ryan Timms, Chase McDermand

1 award – Cannon McIntosh, Kyle Jones, Trevor Cline, Zach Daum, Tyler Edwards, Hayden Reinbold, Joe Wirth, Daniel Adler

Heat Race winners (24 drivers)

8 wins – Ashton Torgerson

7 wins – Chase McDermand

6 wins – Ryan Timms, Cannon McIntosh, Zach Daum

5 wins – Kale Drake, Gavin Miller

4 wins – Tyler Edwards, Trevor Cline

3 wins – Karter Sarff

2 wins – Jade Avedisian, Nick Hoffman, Hayden Reinbold, Kameron Key, Ethan Mitchell

1 win – Thomas Meseraull, Shane Cottle, TJ Smith, Kyle Jones, Taylor Reimer, Jason McDougal, Gunnar Setser,

High-points honors (12 drivers)

4 honors – Cannon McIntosh

3 honors – Ryan Timms, Chase McDermand

2 honors – Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, Gavin Miller

1 honor – Tyler Edwards, Karter Sarff, Kale Drake, Michael Pickens, Hayden Reinbold, Corbin Rueschenberg

Last Chance Showdown wins (12 drivers)

1 win – Taylor Reimer, Gunnar Setser, Austin Torgerson, Gavin Miller, Shane Cottle, Ethan Mitchell, Ashton Torgerson, Ryan Timms, Kyle Jones, Mitchell Davis, Joe B. Miller, Jacob Denney

Hard Charger Awards (16 drivers)

3 awards – Hayden Reinbold, Ryan Timms

2 awards – Chase McDermand, Zach Daum

1 award – Will Armitage, Ryan Timms, Kayla Roell, Gunnar Setser, Jade Avedisian, Elijah Gile, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Jacob Denney, Ashton Torgerson, Corbin Rueschenberg, Joe B. Miller

Podium finishes (17 drivers)

15 podiums – Cannon McIntosh

10 podiums – Ryan Timms

8 podiums – Zach Daum

7 podiums – Chase McDermand

5 podiums – Karter Sarff

4 podiums – Ashton Torgerson, Hayden Reinbold, Gavin Miller

3 podiums – Kale Drake

1 podium – Thomas Meseraull, Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, Michael Pickens, Trevor Cline, Jacob Denney, Jason McDougal, Rylan Gray

Top-10 finishes (39 drivers)

21 top-10s – Cannon McIntosh

19 top-10s – Ryan Timms, Chase McDermand

17 top-10s – Ashton Torgerson, Zach Daum

14 top-10s – Karter Sarff

13 top-10s – Hayden Reinbold

12 top-10s – Gavin Miller

9 top-10s – Trevor Cline

8 top-10s – Kale Drake, Jade Avedisian

7 top-10s – Tyler Edwards

5 top-10s – Taylor Reimer, Kyle Jones, Mitchell Davis

4 top-10s – Ethan Mitchell

3 top-10s – Gunnar Setser, Thomas Meseraull, Jacob Denney

2 top-10s – Shane Cottle, TJ Smith, Sam Johnson, Jason McDougal, Joe B. Miller, Rylan Gray

1 top-10 – Will Armitage, Trey Marcham, Todd McVay, Kevin Thomas Jr, Elijah Gile, Brayton Lynch, Nick Drake, Jacob Dykstra, Briggs Danner, Michael Pickens, Andrew Felker, Drake Edwards, Jonathan Beason, Shannon McQueen, Corbin Rueschenberg, Kameron Key

2024 Schedule & Winners – Race No. Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, March 15 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Thomas Meseraull (1)

2. Sat, March 16 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Cannon McIntosh (1)

3. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Karter Sarff (1)

4. Sat, April 6 / Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex / Sweet Springs, MO / Kale Drake (1)

5. Fri, April 12 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Ryan Timms (1)

6. Sat, April 13 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Ashton Torgerson (1)

7. Fri, May 10 / Humboldt Speedway / Humboldt, KS / Ashton Torgerson (2)

8. Sat, May 11 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Cannon McIntosh (2)

9. Tue, May 21 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Karter Sarff (2)

10. Wed, May 22 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Zach Daum (1)

11. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Ryan Timms (2)

12. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Cannon McIntosh (3)

13. Thu, May 30 / Doe Run Raceway / Doe Run, MO / Cannon McIntosh (4)

14. Fri, May 31 / Coles County Speedway / Mattoon, IL / Ashton Torgerson (3)

15. Fri, July 19 / Spoon River Speedway / Lewistown, IL / Ryan Timms (3)

16. Sat, July 20 / Spoon River Speedway / Lewistown, IL / Cannon McIntosh (5)

17. Fri, July 26 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Cannon McIntosh (6)

18. Sat, July 27 / Tulsa Speedway / Tulsa, OK / Chase McDermand (1)

19. Fri, Aug. 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Karter Sarff (3)

20. Sat, Aug. 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Karter Sarff (4)

21. Fri, Oct. 4 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Zach Daum (2)

22. Sat, Oct. 5 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Gavin Miller (1)