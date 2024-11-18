Fremont Speedway to honor 2024 division top 10 at banquet

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction will honor the top 10 in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks with a banquet on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Victors Event Center, 2270 Hayes Ave., Fremont. The Attica Fremont Championship Series will also honor the series’ top 10 in both the 410 and 305 sprints.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner and the awards at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and include dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. A cash bar will be available. The top 10 in points in each division will receive two complimentary tickets. Extra tickets will be available at Minuteman Press in Fremont on Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling Shelly Farmer at 419-603-9834, starting Nov. 25. The deadline to purchase tickets is Dec. 15.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points at Fremont Speedway for 2024:

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

Champion – Kalib Henry, Sacramento, Calif. Henry competed in all 17 A-mains at Fremont Speedway in 2024. He posted five feature wins (June 1, June 8, July 13, Aug. 3, Sept. 13) and added five runner-up finishes. He scored 12 top five runs including finishing first or second the last seven events of the year. Other than a 23rd place finish on May 25 and a 12th place finish against the World of Outlaws on May 29. Henry never finished out of the top eight the entire season at Fremont. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

2. Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Sabo competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024 at Fremont Speedway. He scored his second career win at the track on June 22. He scored eight top five finishes including six podium runs. He posted 12 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

3. DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2021 410 sprint and 2012 305 sprint track champion and the 2013 410 rookie of the year at the track, competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024. He recorded five top five runs including a season-best second on Aug. 3. Foos, who scored a 305 sprint win at Fremont in 2024, added seven top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

4. Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. Jacobs competed in all 17 A-mains in 2024 at Fremont Speedway. He scored his first career win at the track on May 11 and added seven top five finishes and 14 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

5. Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2023 410 sprint track champion competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024. The 2024 Attica Raceway Park track champion, Attica Fremont Championship Series and 2024 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, scored the richest paying 410 sprint event in the history of Fremont Speedway, taking the $20,000-to-win Jim Ford Classic. He scored three 410 wins at Fremont in 2024 (April 27, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14) to run his career total at the track to 21. Henry posted 10 top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

6. Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. Thomas competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains at Fremont Speedway in 2024, missing only the season finale. He opened the season with his second career win and followed with another on July 27. He posted nine top five finishes and 14 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

7. Sean Rayhall, Fremont, Ohio. Rayhall competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, compiling a pair of season-best fifth place finishes and six top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

8. Stuart Brubaker, Helena, Ohio. A three time Fremont Speedway 305 sprint track champion and the track’s 2012 410 sprint rookie of the year, Brubaker competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, missing only the May 29 World of Outlaws feature. He recorded his ninth career Fremont win on July 6 to go with 10 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews competed in 14 of the 17 A-mains at Fremont Speedway in 2024. He compiled five top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on Sept. 13. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10. Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan, competing in his first full season of 410 sprint racing and Fremont Speedway’s 2024 rookie of the year, competed in 12 of the 17 A-mains. He complied a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on July 6. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

Champion – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller, who was the 2024 Attica Raceway Park and the Attica Fremont Championship Series champion, earned his first Fremont Speedway 305 sprint title to go with his 2022 dirt truck track title. He competed in all 17 A-mains in 2024, and through July 13 never finished out of the top six. He recorded four wins (April 20, May 25, June 1, and Sept. 14) in the 305 sprints to go with 3 wins in the dirt trucks and a non-wing sprint win at the track to run his career total to 52 to place him ninth on the Fremont all-time win list. Miller scored an incredible 12 top five finishes and besides his four wins had six runner-up runs. Miller’s average A-main finishing position was fifth.

2. Dustin Stroup, Fremont, Ohio. Stroup competed in all 17 A-mains in 2024 at Fremont Speedway, posting wins on July 6, July 13 and Sept. 14 to run his career total at the track to 12. Stroup posted 13 top five runs including finishing on the podium the last eight events of 2024. He scored 15 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of fifth.

3. Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. McGrath competed in all 17 of the A-mains in 2024. He scored his 10th career Fremont win – his first in a 305 sprint – on June 8. He scored seven top five finishes and 13 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

4. Dustin Dinan, Fremont, Ohio. Dinan competed in all 17 A-mains in 2024, and scored his ninth career Fremont win on Sept. 21. Dinan recorded five top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position as 10th.

5. Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Ziebold competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024. She racked up four top five finishes including a season-best third on July 13. She also scored seven top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

6. Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, missing only the May 18 GLSS verses the 305 event. He posted nine top 10 finishes including a season-best third on June 8. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

7. Zack Kramer, Helena, Ohio. Kramer completed in 15 of the 17 A-mains at Fremont Speedway in 2024. He scored five top five finishes including a season-best third on opening night. Kramer secured 11 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

8. Tyler Schiets, Fremont, Ohio. The third year 305 sprint driver competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, earning five top 10 finishes including a season-best third on July 6. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

9. Logan Riehl, Clyde, Ohio. Riehl competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2024. He earned his first career Fremont win on June 22 to go with four top five finishes and 10 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

10. Lee Sommers, Fremont, Ohio. Sommers competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains at Fremont Speedway in 2024. He recorded a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best eighth on Aug. 7. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

Rookie of the Year – Dylan Watson, Wellington, Ohio. Watson finished 21st in the 305 sprint standings at Fremont Speedway in 2024. He competed in 10 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, recording a season-best 9th place finish on June 8.

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

Champion – Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2016 and 2018 truck champion competed in all 16 A-mains in 2024. He scored his eighth career Fremont win on May 18 to go with 11 top five finishes including five runner-up runs. Sorg recorded 12 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

2. Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021 truck champion competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, missing only the May 18 event. He recorded an incredible eight wins at Fremont in 2024 (June 1, June 22, July 6, July 13, Sept. 13, Sept. 21 and Nov. 11) to run his career total at the track to 82 to lead the all-time win list. Other than a 14th place finish on opening night, Valenti never finished out of the top six and had 13 top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable third.

3. Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. The 2022 Fremont truck champion competed in all 16 A-mains in 2024, scoring three wins (April 20, May 10 and May 26). He recorded nine top five finishes including five runner-up runs to go with the three wins. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

4. Steve Miller, Toledo, Ohio. Miller competed in all 16 A-mains in 2024, posting his first career Fremont win on July 27. He racked up five top five runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

5. Brad Stuckey, Tiffin, Ohio. Stuckey competed in all 16 A-mains in 2024, recording six top five finishes including a season-best pair of thirds. He racked up 12 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

6. Dave Golembiewski, Toledo, Ohio. Golembiewski competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, missing only the season ending event.. He recorded nine top five finishes including a season-best pair of runner-up efforts. He scored 11 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

7. Curt Inks, Green Springs, Ohio. Inks competed in 13 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, recording six top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on May 18. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8. Todd Warnick, Bettsville, Ohio. Warnick battled in 13 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, scoring six top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on Sept. 13. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9. Cody Laird, Fremont, Ohio. Laired competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, missing only the season ending event. He scored nine top 10 finishes including a season-best third on Sept. 13. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

10. Scott Milligan, Bradner, Ohio. The 2024 Fremont dirt truck rookie of the year competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2024, missing only the July 13 event. He recorded four top 10 finishes including a season-best pair of sixth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

