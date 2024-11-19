Williams Grove Speedway Mourns Loss Of Car Owner Joe Harz

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – For the second time in just a few short days, Williams Grove Speedway is mourning the loss of one of its greatest car owners, Joe Harz of Elmer, New Jersey.

Harz passed away recently at the age of 77.

The Garden State owner fielded the notable yellow No. 88H sprint car at Williams Grove and in the region for the better part of 18 seasons, spanning portions of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

By the end of his tenure as a sprint car owner, the likeable and lanky Harz had amassed a total of 169 total sprint victories including 41 at Williams Grove Speedway.

Harz started his ownership career in the modified ranks in 1979 and owned for drivers Lee Elwell and Meme DeSantis until 1984 when he took Desantis sprint car racing.

After nine wins with Desantis in the mods, the pairing scored four sprint wins before the close of 1985.

Harz had the talents of Salfordville’s Fred Rahmer behind his wheel more than once, first in 1986 and then again from 2002 through 2005 when the duo closed out Harz’s career with 85 victories to their credit including a 34-win season in 2004 followed by 29 wins a year later in what was to be Joe Harz’s final season owning a sprint car.

Lance Dewease of Fayetteville piloted the No. 88H from mid-1999 through the 2001 season, amassing a total of 47 wins.

Red Lion’s Kenny Adams completed two stints for Harz during his ownership tenure, scoring 22 total wins for the stable.

At Williams Grove Speedway, Adams and Rahmer won the season opener for Harz in 1990 and 2005, respectively.

Rahmer won the Grove Early Bird Championship for Harz in 2005.

Dewease and Rahmer scored a total of three Mitch Smith Memorials for the team.

With the likes of Dewease and Rahmer at the wheel, the Joe Harz No. 88H bested the World of Outlaws in the Williams Grove Summer Nationals (Rahmer) in 2005 and in the prestigious National Open (Dewease) in 2001.

Another Grove outlaws win for Rahmer occurred in May of 2004 and Rahmer also won the WoO National Open Prelim in 2005.

Dewease upended the World of Outlaws Division II drivers for Harz at Williams Grove in 2001.

In the Williams Grove National Open, aside from his ownership victory with Dewease as driver in 2001, Harz’s mounts garnered five additional top five finishes in the race over a span of eight consecutive season including with Keith Kauffman in 1998.

Dewease scored the Williams Grove Speedway track title for Harz in 2001 before Rahmer claimed Grove laurels for the 88H in 2004 and 2005.

The pairing of Harz and Rahmer also took the 2005 Williams Grove Diamond Series title.

Other track titles accumulated by the Harz stable included five at Lincoln Speedway, four at Grandview, one at Selinsgrove and one at Baps Motor Speedway.

Harz’s cars also piled up a total of five Pennsylvania Speedweek crowns.

Sean Michael scored nine URC Sprint wins for Harz during the 1996 and 1997 seasons while also taking the 1997 URC Sprint tour title.

Other drivers to grace the Harz No. 88H seat included Kramer Williamson, Rich Lupo, Matt Bruce and Mike Wagner.

Williams Grove Speedway celebrated the dedicated and always friendly car owner with a tribute event in 2022.

The legacy of Joe Harz at Williams Grove Speedway and in the sport is one that can boast of prolific wins and win totals that will never be forgotten along with his most-friendly character and persona.

Williams Grove Speedway extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Joe Harz along with its utmost respect for his dedication and contribution to the sport.