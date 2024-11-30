SPRINTCARS SET FOR SUPER NIGHT 2

The Sprintcars Super 8s continues tonight – Saturday, November 30th.

After clinching the win on Night 1, can Lockie McHugh make it two from two? $8888 is also on offer for the winner of the Night 2 feature race.

Speedcars are also back in the running of their SA Championship.

On track action starts from 6pm with engine starts and qualifying, before racing commences at 7pm. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.speedwaytickets.com.au

EVENT DETAILS:

NIGHT 2

Saturday, November 30th

Sprintcars: Super 8s (Night 2)

Speedcars SA Title

Pit Sign-In 2pm

Gates open 4pm

Pit Party 2pm-5pm

Engine Starts 6pm

Racing 7pm