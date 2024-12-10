Joel Myers Jr Cruises to War of the Wings Season Opening Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Kicking the 2024/2025 War of the Wings campaign off on Saturday afternoon at Ellesmere Speedway, Joel Myers Jr continued his form from a year ago as he scored another win with the series.

“We were fast from start to finish on Saturday, and it is great to get the War of the Wings season off with a win,” Joel Myers Jr said. “It was a little bit of a bummer that the conditions forced the feature to get called early, but thankful we were in the right spot when that decision came.”

Setting a New Track Record in qualifying time trials, the Sebastopol, CA driver lined up in the second row of his first heat race of the afternoon. Powering to the win in the Suck It Up/The Ranch Bar and Grill/FK Rod Ends backed No. 1NZ mount, Myers Jr was able to power his way to a third place finish in his second heat race after lining up 12th.

Moving into the Dash, the reigning New Zealand Champion picked up a third place finish which put him in the second row of the feature event starting line up.

When the feature event came to life, Myers Jr hooked up in a battle for second that saw him take the runner up position on the second lap of the race. Once in second, the CA native chased after the race’s top spot as visibility started to become difficult with the track slicking off with the afternoon conditions.

Keeping pace with the leader, Myers Jr made his move on the ninth lap as he powered his way to the top spot. Giving himself a bit of a cushion out front, the worsening conditions forced officials to call the race short on the 13th lap with visibility issues and Myers Jr was declared the winner.

“I wish we could have gotten the whole race in, but it was the best decision with how the conditions were and what visibility was,” Myers Jr added. “Happy we were in a position to race our way into the lead early enough in the ‘A’ where we could get the win when that decision was made.”

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 62, Wins-13, Top-5’s- 26, Top-10’s-32

ON TAP: Myers Jr and team will be back in action on Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway for more War of the Wings action.

