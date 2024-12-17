Millstream Speedway Welcomes Great Lakes Super Sprints for Three Stops in 2025

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – As the 2025 schedule of events continues to fall into place for the Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP Tour, some tracks are emerging as new staples on the Midwest’s premier Touring 360 Sprint Car Division. Millstream Speedway will welcome in the GLSS Ohio CAT Sprint Car Division three times in 2025, including a planned contest on the new quarter-mile.

Millstream Speedway in Findlay, OH returned to action in 2024 for the first time since 2016. In addition to an Ohio Speedweek program, GLSS was honored to be a part of the resurrection of the Speedway with a pair of races with the Great Lakes Sprints Series including GLSS, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Great Lakes Lightning Sprints. The first trip came in August when circumstances forced officials to move the entire show to the quarter-mile bullring built inside of the historic 4/10s mile outer oval. Despite not being the first choice, fans and drivers alike were treated to a spectacular program that saw Zane DeVault hold off advances from Chase Dunham, Greg Wilson, and Kasey Jedrzejek. Meanwhile, eyes were on Darin Naida who drove from 13th to 5th during the 25-lap main event.

In the return to Millstream Speedway in October, the plan to run the 4/10ths-mile was fulfilled and Zane DeVault made history becoming the first driver in history to win on both the 4/10ths-mile and quarter-mile at Millstream Speedway. DeVault again had to deal with Jedrzejek to grab the win with Van Gurley, Jr rounding out the podium and former champion Phil Gressman holding on to the top five ahead of Alex Hill.

Three notches on the calendar in 2025 give drivers unique opportunities to find success in northern Ohio. On Saturday, May 24th GLSS unloads for the first time to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend by doing battle on the 4/10th-mile surface. Then, on Saturday, July 5th we celebrate our Nation’s independence and change up the challenge by moving the show to the quarter-mile. Finally, GLSS returns to the 4/10ths-mile on Friday, August 1st pairing alongside the AFCS 305 Sprint Cars.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Millstream three times in 2025,” said GLSS General Manager, Zach Hiser. “The passion displayed by Matt and Beth Cogley is exactly what the fans and competitors in Findlay deserve.”

The three dates at Millstream Speedway for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is part of nearly a dozen scheduled races for the Speedway in 2025.

“We are thrilled to have GLSS and GLTS back in 2025 for more electrifying racing on the twin tracks,” said Millstream Speedway Owner, Beth Cogley. “It’s a great opportunity for fans to cheer on local drivers like Chase Dunham, Jared Horstman, and Phil Gressman.”

More details on the 2025 Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.