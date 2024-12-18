Bill Balog Set for Sophomore World of Outlaws Season in 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 17, 2024) – Bill Balog is bringing his B Squared Motorsports team back to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars for a sophomore season in 2025.

After more than two decades of Sprint Car racing that included 10 Interstate Racing Association (IRA) championships, Balog decided 2024 was the right time to join The Greatest Show on Dirt full-time. “The North Pole Nightmare” is already looking forward to a second straight year of traveling the country with the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers.

“I’ve kind of been preparing even while we were still racing,” Balog said of getting ready for 2025. “It’s definitely a lot of work, but we have a better idea of what we need to do.”

The rookie campaign yielded plenty of highs for the Hartland, WI resident. It began with an eighth-place run in the season opener, and it only took Balog eight races to pick up his first top five of the year – fourth at Kennedale Speedway Park. He led laps before finishing fifth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in April. Two weeks later, Balog’s first podium of the season arrived with a runner-up at Paducah International Raceway. He made the Knoxville Nationals championship Feature for the first time in his career. And one of his brightest moments was a third-place finish at the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals finale.

“It went better than I expected,” Balog said. “I think we had a good car going into the season and were able to get a little better engine package. And after Volusia, we got going pretty good there. I was very happy with how we were racing and how the car was working. Definitely had some highlights.”

Now, Balog’s attention shifts to a sophomore surge after an eighth-place finish in points this year. The 45-year-old is ready to see if he can climb even higher in 2025, turn some of the top 10s into top fives and maybe even grab a win or two. He knows it won’t be easy.

“The numbers and names have changed, but the intensity hasn’t,” Balog said. “Some of the guys that are now retired that were Outlaws were the same way. It was just about impossible to pass them. It’s another level.

“Our goal for 2024 was top 10s, and we were able to get a lot of those, but fifth pays a lot better than 10th, and third pays a hell of a lot better,” Balog added with a laugh. “I would say more top fives would be a natural goal. Also, there’s a lot of people that have won one Outlaw race, and then from there the list gets a lot shorter. So, I’d like to win a race or win a couple races. I’m not 20 years old, but I think I can still do it.”

Balog begins his second World of Outlaws season at Volusia Speedway Park’s 2025 Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

