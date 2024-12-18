High Limit Racing Retuns to Action Down Under

From High Limit Racing

The year may be coming to a close, but High Limit Racing is roaring back to action at Perth Motorplex in Perth, Western Australia on December 28-30, 2024.

The first High Limit International event already has a strong list of American and Aussie drivers ready to battle it out for the largest purse – $100,000 AUD – in Australian sprint car history!

Have your flights booked and your rooms reserved? Next step: Buy Your Tickets! Remember, only race fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Dice Roll!

Three-day passes and individual day tickets are now available for purchase at the link below. Three-day passes are available until 8pm, local time on December 28. Individual tickets will be available for purchase at the track as well with online sales ending at 6:30pm, local time, each day.

Want to camp at the Motorplex? Reserve your site now here. Camping is only available to book through Midnight, local time on December 18, so act fast.

The Highline Deck, Perth Motorplex’s corporate hospitality area, is already 50% sold! But there’s still room to upgrade your experience with VIP Parking, Pit acess and nightly catering. Click here for more information on the High Line Deck.

Have more questions about the biggest sprint car event of the “off season”? Just click the ticket link below for all things High Limit International: Perth.