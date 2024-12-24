Kyle Turner of Vidor, Texas Wins Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 23, 2024 – Kyle Turner of Vidor, Texas, is the lucky grand prize winner of the National Sprint Car Museum’s sprint car sweepstakes. The winning sweepstakes ticket-buyer will receive a state-of-the-art Triple X Chassis/Al Parker Engines 410 sprint car.

According to museum executive director Bob Baker, “We can’t thank Triple X and Al Parker enough for all of their support on this 18-month project. These companies and all the rest of the product donors continue to step up to the plate in a big way for our 501(c)(3) non-profit museum foundation. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of the sweepstakes ticket-buyers and museum staff, volunteers, track promoters, series officials and trade show coordinators for making the tickets available to the public. Everyone’s support truly allows us to continue promoting the future of sprint car racing by preserving its past history.”

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Sage Fruit, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, Moroso, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Diamond Pistons, PCI, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FK Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Barnes Systems Inc., Ti22, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Cometic, Tel Tac, Sharp Advantage, Design Studio 66 and DeYoung Inc.

