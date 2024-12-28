Seth Bergman Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year!”

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 27, 2024 – Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Washington was voted the 2024 “Driver of the Year” by the North American 360 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers assembled by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. It is the first such award for Bergman, who was champion of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) in 2024. Seth won seven features with ASCS, and received ten of the 12 first-place votes cast in the poll. Others receiving first-place nods were five-time Driver of the Year Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas, and 16-time USCS champion, Terry Gray of Memphis, Tennessee. In addition, the Seth Bergman #23 team earned “Team of the Year” honors in the poll.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth in the poll, respectively, are 14-time ASCS winner Hafertepe, Gray, four-time ASCCS winner, Hank Davis of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and Skagit Summer Nationals champion, Trey Starks of Puyallup, Washington.

Riverside World Short Track Challenge winner, Derek Hagar was sixth, ahead of Ohsweken Speedway track champion, Dylan Westbrook, SCCT champion, Andy Forsberg, and Knoxville Raceway champ, Jamie Ball and GLSS champion, Max Stambaugh (tie).

Burlington, Washington youngster Levi Hillier will receive 360 “Rookie of the Year” honors.

Mike Doney, Dan Lawson and Brian Schnee (Schnee/Lawson Chassis) will receive 360 “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors. It is the first such award for Schnee since he was the overall “Manufacturer of the Year” in 1989.

Allan Holland of Hoseheads.com will receive 360 “Media Member of the Year” honors for the tenth time overall. Jason Reed and John McCoy of Knoxville Raceway will receive 360 “Promoter of the Year” Award honors for the first time.

Hank Davis will receive the 360 “Wild Card Award” for 2023 for his exciting performances behind the wheel in 2024.

The North American 360 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2025 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2024 North American 360 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA, 1065 (10)

2. Sam Hafertepe Jr., TX, 610 (1)

3. Terry Gray, Memphis, TN, 258 (1)

4. Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK, 235

5. Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 170

6. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 165

7. Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, 115

8. Andy Forsberg, Auburn, CA, 113

9. Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 107

10. (tie) Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH, 107

11. Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 101

12. Jordan Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, QC, Can., 93

13. Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA, 70

14. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 60

15. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 55

16. (tie) Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 55

17. Davie Franek, Wantage, NJ, 52

18. Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE, 46

19. Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA, 39

20. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS, 33

