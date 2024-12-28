Twenty-Three Dates for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues in 2025

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (12/27/24) The 2025 POWRi National and West Midget Leagues racing season will feature a highly anticipated schedule of 23 events running from March to December, with exciting visits to 10 different venues across Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois.

“Another solid year is on the horizon for the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues,” said Talin Turner, Director of POWRi. “Midget racing is where POWRi started, and it will always hold an important place in our organization. We’ve evaluated the current state of midget racing and focused on creating more marquee weekends and events that drivers and fans look forward to each year.”

Continuing to serve as the POWRi season opener, the National and West Midget Leagues will once again kick off the year with the 12th Annual Turnpike Challenge. The action begins at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 20, before heading north to Port City Raceway for events on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.

Returning to the yearly schedule as fan-favorite weekends of open-wheel excitement, Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex will host the POWRi National and West Midgets on May 2–3. The POWRi National Midget League will visit Macon Speedway on August 22–23, while stand-alone POWRi West competitions are set for Port City Raceway on June 14 and August 2.

The POWRi National Midget League and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will continue their partnership in 2025. A total of 10 events will be held as part of the third-year POWRi-Xtreme Challenge Series. Highlights include thrilling weekends such as the Illini 100 (April 11–12), Coles County Speedway (May 30–31), I-55 Raceway (June 20–21), and The Ironman 55 (August 1–2). Single-night events will take place at Doe Run Raceway and Highland Speedway (September 5–6). With separate point standings, the series champion will receive a $2,500 check, and the top five challenge point finishers will also earn cash prizes for their season-long efforts.

Steeped in tradition, the 2025 POWRi National Midget League season will feature key honorary events, including the 6th Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 on Thursday, October 9, and the 21st Annual Charlene Meents Memorial, which will conclude the points season on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. Both events will return to Port City Raceway.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year of indoor action, the Jr. Knepper 55 will once again take place inside the Southern Illinois Center on Saturday, December 13. This non-points winter showcase promises fast-paced thrills and excitement.

2025 POWRi National Midget League Schedule:

Date | Track | Location

~Thursday, March 20 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

~Friday, March 21 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Saturday, March 22 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

*Friday, April 11 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

*Saturday, April 12 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

~Friday, May 2 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

~Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

*Friday, May 30 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

*Saturday, May 31 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

*Friday, June 20 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

*Saturday, June 21 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

*Friday, August 1 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

*Saturday, August 2 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Friday, August 22 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, August 23 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

*Friday, September 5 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO

*Saturday, September 6 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

~Thursday, October 9 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Friday, October 10 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Saturday, October 11 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

Saturday, December 13 | Southern Illinois Center | DuQuoin, IL

~Denotes events to be run with the POWRi West Midget League.

*Denotes POWRi-Xtreme Midget Challenge Series events.

2025 POWRi West Midget League Schedule:

Date | Track | Location

~Thursday, March 20 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

~Friday, March 21 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Saturday, March 22 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Friday, May 2 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

~Saturday, May 3 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

Saturday, June 14 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

Saturday, August 2 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Thursday, October 9 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Friday, October 10 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Saturday, October 11 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

~Denotes events to be run with the POWRi National Midget League.

The schedules are subject to alterations and cancellations, with TBA events to be finalized. Future updates will be posted as they are confirmed.

