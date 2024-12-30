Former Classic Champion Davey Hamilton Sr. to Join West Coast Motorsports Hall of Fame

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (December 28, 2024) – Davey Hamilton Sr., one of the most celebrated drivers in Oswego Speedway’s history and a frequent Supermodified competitor through the 1990s and 2000s, will be honored as an inductee into the West Coast Motorsports Hall of Fame on March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. This prestigious honor highlights Hamilton’s illustrious career, not only on the West Coast but also at Oswego Speedway and across the country.

The West Coast Motorsports Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional individuals from the Western United States who have significantly influenced the motorsports industry. Past inductees include a who’s who of racing legends, such as NASCAR Cup Series champions Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, and Kurt Busch, alongside IndyCar icons including Rick Mears, Lyn St. James, and Bill Vukovich..

Hamilton’s Oswego legacy is built on a career of perseverance. From 1992 through 2019, with the exception of a hiatus from 2001 to 2006 while recovering from a devastating IndyCar crash at Texas Motor Speedway, Hamilton competed in 22 consecutive International Classics. Over those years, he delivered an outstanding 14 top 10 finishes, stood on the podium six different times, and claimed victory in the 1997 International Classic driving for Mike Muldoon.

In 2013, Hamilton etched another memorable chapter into his Oswego story when he won the Opening Night Supermodified feature for car owner John Nicotra, marking his first victory after returning from the life-altering injuries he sustained years earlier.

The Idaho driver is also widely credited with elevating the International Classic to ‘World Class Status’ by racing annually in the Indianapolis 500 in May and then entering the Oswego Classic 200 in September. Hamilton’s unique participation bridged two of the most iconic events in open wheel motorsports, highlighting Hamilton’s versatility behind the wheel. Only two other drivers in Speedway history, Bentley Warren and Joe Gosek, join Hamilton by competing in both the Indy 500 and Oswego International Classic

Off the track, Davey Hamilton is known for his outgoing personality and friendliness, developing long-lasting relationships with competitors, car owners, crew members, and fans at the Oswego Speedway. As the Steel Palace celebrates its 74th season in 2025, Hamilton remains one of the most respected Supermodified drivers in track history.

Oswego Speedway’s 2025 season kicks off on Saturday, May 24, with Part 1 of the Opening Week Extravaganza. The night will feature the ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Supers Winged Challenge Race Opener (50 laps), along with the Pathfinder Bank SBS Season Opener (35 laps) and the J&S Paving 350 Super Season Opener (30 laps). The full schedule has been posted at OswegoSpeedway.com.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.