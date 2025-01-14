DISCOUNTED TWO-DAY TICKET PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING SERIES 2025 SEASON OPENER IN LAS VEGAS

From High Limit Racing

Make your weekend even bigger with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday afternoon and the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

Discounted two-day reserved and general admission ticket packages are now available for the Kubota High Limit Racing event here. Tickets will increase to full price on February 1. Individual day tickets will be available to purchase on February 1.

All two-day reserved ticket packages purchased online prior to Noon, local time on March 13 will receive a FREE two-day pit pass upgrade. The pit pass upgrade tent will be located inside the main grandstand gate and will be open from 4pm until 7pm each race night.

The full 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing schedule can be found here. To stay up-to-date on all things High Limit, be sure to follow us at the social links below.

*Kyle Larson’s and Christopher Bell’s schedules are subject to change.