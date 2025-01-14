Photo Gallery: 2015 Chili Bowl Nationals Monday Preliminary _Top Features, Chili Bowl Nationals, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Zach Wigal (89), Trevor Cline (55T) and Paul White (P1) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Hayden Mabe (11G) and Kyler Johnson (71T) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cannon McIntosh, Kyle Larson and Shane Golobic (Serena Dalhamer photo) Emilio Hoover (9), Josh Bilicki (40B), Jayden Clay (66J) and Brylee Kilmer (6B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (1K) and Buddy Kofoid (71) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley, Christopher Bell and Tanner Thorson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Zach Wigal (89), Trevor Cline (55T) and Paul White (P1) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bill Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christopher Bell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Crews (71M), Luke Storer (2W), Hayden Wise (94) and Trevor Cline (55T) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Devon Dobie (23D) and Alex Sewell (8) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gary Taylor (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tanner Carrick (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (1K) and Tyler Courtney (23C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christopher Bell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Bolden (7E), Briggs Danner (55I) and Justin Peck (5P) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cannon McIntosh (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Golobic (17W) and Brylee Kilmer (6B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Golobic (17W), Luke Storer (2W) and David Camfield Sr (86C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chili Bowl NationalsPhoto GalleryTulsa Expo Raceway