KINGSHOTT SCORES SPEEDWEEK CROWN FOR KMS

By Daniel Powell

DAYNE Kingshott continued the impressive 2024-25 season campaign with the Krikke Motorsport team by recently wrapping up the USA VS WA Speedweek Series point standings crown.

In what was arguably the biggest Christmas-New Year period for the Western Australian scene with the first running of the High Limit International at the Perth Motorplex, the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim driver well and truly held his own amongst the world-class competition and it led to him wrapping up the USA VS WA Speedweek Series point standings.

Kingshott couldn’t have started his USA VS WA Speedweek Series campaign in better fashion on Boxing night, when he dominated the opening round at the Perth Motorplex with his third feature race win of the season so far. From there, he tackled the High Limit International over three nights and was one of the best performing locals with a fifth in the $100,000 to win finale. Over the remaining five rounds, it was a mixed bag of results for Kingshott, especially on home soil at Bunbury Speedway for their two rounds, but he managed to move up into point standings winning contention off the back of two second place finishes at the Perth Motorplex in the closing rounds. Heading into last Saturday night’s ninth and final round at the Perth Motorplex, Kingshott and American Brock Zearfoss were neck and neck in the point standings, and Kingshott was able to get the upper hand and clinch the USA VS WA Speedweek Series crown by virtue of a fifth place feature race finish.

“The Speedweek Series is one of the biggest events on the season calendar, and to win one, especially with the High Limit International thrown in there and the level of depth in the competition, is a massive achievement for everyone involved with the Krikke Motorsport team,” expressed Kingshott, who remains in control of the current Maddington Toyota Series point standings.

“I can’t thank the Krikke Motorsport team guys enough for working their butts off during our Speedweek campaign night after night, we had some ups and downs, and it was very pleasing to be able to reward them for all of their efforts by coming out on top in the point standings.”

Although their USA VS WA Speedweek Series campaign wasn’t all smooth sailing, Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke was thrilled that all the team’s efforts were rewarded with success.

“It was a huge effort by the whole Krikke Motorsport team to win the Speedweek crown, and the whole team is very happy to get this one,” he said.

“We had our fair share of misfortune over the nine nights of Speedweek, but we were consistently quick, and in the end, it paid off with the best possible result.”

The focus for Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team now turns to their second trip to the east coast this season, which will see them contest the Grand Annual Classic at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway in Victoria and the Australian Championship at Murray Bridge Speedway in South Australia later this month.

“We are really looking forward to heading east,” he said.

“It’s a good break from the points chase here in Western Australia and the trip is more of a research and development exercise than anything. Dayne has never raced a Sprintcar at either Warrnambool or Murray Bridge, but he has had some good runs at both tracks back in his Speedcar days, so it’s going to be a steep learning curve for him but it’s all to improve our program and the bigger picture.”

Upcoming East Coast Schedule:

• January 19 – Premier Speedway (Vic) – International Sprintcar Carnival

• January 25 – Premier Speedway (Vic) – Grand Annual Classic Night 2 Qualifier

• January 26 – Premier Speedway (Vic) – Grand Annual Classic Night 3

• January 29 – Tolmer Speedway (SA) – 60th Anniversary Sprintcar Jamboree

• January 31 – Murray Bridge Speedway (SA) – Australian Championship Night 1

• February 1 – Murray Bridge Speedway (SA) – Australian Championship Night 2

Final USA VS WA Speedweek Series Point Standings (after 9 completed rounds):

1 Dayne Kingshott – 1226 points

2 Brock Zearfoss – 1220

3 Matt Egel – 1187

4 James McFadden – 1176

5 Taylor Milling – 1146

Latest Maddington Toyota Series Point Standings (after 14 of 22 rounds):

1 Dayne Kingshott – 2102 points

2 Callum Williamson – 2010

3 Taylor Milling – 1952

4 Kaiden Manders – 1896

5 Andrew Priolo – 1804

The Krikke Motorsport 45th anniversary and the 2024-25 season car design merchandise is available online – www.krikkemotorsport.store – and they will also be available to purchase at the track from the team’s transporter on race nights via either cash or eftpos payments.

The Krikke Motorsport team would like to thank their 2024-25 season supporters:

• Mobil 1

• Bunbury Toyota

• Maxwill Racing Engines

• PWR Advanced Cooling Technology

• Redline Media

• Hough Cabinets

• Taralea Farm Macadamias

• Performance Racegear

• P1 Advanced Racewear Australia and New Zealand

• JFE Group

• Wilson Brewing Company

• Number 4 Composites

• AFCO Shock Doctor

• Resolve Automotive Spraypainters

• Heater Designs

• JP Signs

• www.krikkemotorsport.store

