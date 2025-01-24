Roto-Rooter to Back the Kubota High Limit Racing Midweek Series in 2025

From High Limit Racing

(January 23, 2025) – Roto-Rooter, the country’s largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer and drain cleaning services for 90 years, has partnered with Kubota High Limit Racing as the title sponsor of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series. The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series, which awards a separate point fund inside the Kubota High Limit Racing Series schedule, will be comprised of 11 races in 2025.

Roto-Rooter will also extend their partnership with NASCAR champion, two-time Knoxville Nationals champion, three-time Chili Bowl champion and Kubota High Limit Racing co-founder Kyle Larson as a partner in his dirt racing schedule in 2025.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our partnership with Kyle (Larson) and the High Limit Racing series,” said Thad Reinhard, President of Roto-Rooter Corporation. “Dirt racing and Roto-Rooter makes for a great fit. Kyle’s passion and commitment to growing sprint car dirt racing is inspiring and it’s something we want to be a part of. We know it’s going to be an exciting year of High Limit racing and we are very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The Roto-Rooter Midweek Money Series will kick-off at Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Raceway on Wednesday, April 30 and conclude at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., on Wednesday, October 15. Arguably the most anticipated event on the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series schedule, the third-annual Eagle (Neb.) Nationals, paying $50,000-to-win, will take place on Tuesday, June 10. A full Roto-Rooter Midweek Series schedule is listed below.

“It’s cool to see Roto-Rooter continue to grow their brand in the motorsports space,” said Larson. “Last year we hosted a lot of their great employees, many of them seeing dirt racing for the first time, so it’s great that they really liked what they saw and came back even bigger this year. I’m really excited to have them onboard the No. 57 Silva Motorsports sprint car with me all year and supporting High Limit’s Midweek Series, which is where it all really started.”

The top-three drivers in Roto-Rooter Midweek Series standings will be paid-out following the October 15 finale, with first place receiving $20,000, second $10,000 and third $5,000. Drivers are not required to compete on the full Kubota High Limit Racing schedule to be eligible for the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series prize money. The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series events do, however, count toward the overall Kubota High Limit Racing championship.

Indiana’s Tyler Courtney and the NOS Energy Drink No. 7 Clauson-Marshall Racing team won the Midweek Series in 2024 on a tiebreaker over Brad Sweet’s NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 Kasey Kahne Racing team. NASCAR Champion and co-founder of Kubota High Limit Racing, Kyle Larson, and Silva Motorsports won the inaugural season in 2023 in a nail-biter over fan-favorite Rico Abreu.

The Kubota High Limit Racing 2025 season will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a two-day event on March 13 and 15. The 61-race tour will conclude with All-In Championship Weekend at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and 18. Tickets for select events are now available here.

Wednesday, April 30 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Texarkana, Ark.

Wednesday, May 7 81 Speedway, Wichita, Kan.

Monday, May 12 Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, Ind.

Wednesday, May 14 Fremont Speedway, Fremont, Ohio

Tuesday, May 20 Grandview Speedway, Bechtelsville, Penn.

Tuesday, June 3 141 Speedway, Francis Creek, Wisc.

Wednesday, June 4 Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, Wisc.

Tuesday, June 10 Eagle Speedway, Eagle, Neb.

Wednesday, June 25 Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo.

Tuesday, July 22 Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Penn.

Wednesday, October 15 Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

ABOUT ROTO-ROOTER: Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Many locations offer no-dig sewer repair or replacement. Residential and commercial services are provided by more than 120 company-owned territories and 300 franchise territories across the U.S. and Canada.