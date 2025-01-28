Thunderbowl’s Summer Show with High Limit Racing Pushed to Friday, August 15

From High Limit Racing

(January 27, 2025) – The late summer swing across the west coast will start one day later for Kubota High Limit Racing with the Thunderbowl Raceway date being pushed back to Friday, August 15.

Originally scheduled on Thursday with a TBA on Friday, Tulare will simply run one night later – allowing teams more travel time coming west from the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa. It will be the series’ second trip of the year to the Thunderbowl with an early-season stop also scheduled for Wednesday, March 19.

Tickets for the Wednesday, March 19 event are already available for purchase here. Tickets for the Friday, August 15 event will be available soon.

Tulare’s August 15 show is the kick-off to the original west coast swing for Kubota High Limit Racing with nine races taking the series through California, Oregon, and Washington. The three-week trip west is highlighted by Crown Jewel events like the $100,000-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway on August 21-23 and the $102,626.26-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway on August 28-30.

The Kubota High Limit Racing 2025 season will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a two-day event on March 13 and 15. The 60-race tour will conclude with All-In Championship Weekend at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and 18.

Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more.

If you cannot join Kubota High Limit Racing at the track, you can watch every lap of every race live on FloRacing, the exclusive broadcast partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.