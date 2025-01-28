TMS Dirt Track: POWRi & Elite 410 Outlaws, 305 Sprints, and USRA Modifieds Start Season February 21-22

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/28/25) Kicking off an exhilarating season of high-octane, headlining events, the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will welcome the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints in partnership with the Elite Outlaw Sprints, along with the IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint and USRA American Racer Modified Series in support, on February 21-22.

With lucrative prizes on the line for the POWRi & Elite 410 Sprints, this thrilling event promises heart-pounding excitement. Additionally, a new agreement ensures the POWRi 305 Sprint division will compete for IMCA RaceSaver National Points, while the USRA American Racer Modified Series delivers electrifying support division races throughout both nights of racing action in the Lone Star State.

Friday, February 21 | Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:00-5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

Friday, February 21 | Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway Prices:

Pit Passes: $45.00

General Admission:

Adult GA: $35.00

Kids 12 & Under: $10.00

Saturday, February 22 | Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:00-5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 | Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway Prices:

Pit Passes: $45.00

General Admission:

Adult GA: $35.00

Kids 12 & Under: $10.00

The Payout for the POWRi & Elite Outlaw Sprints on Friday, February 21st will be 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Payout for the POWRi & Elite Outlaw Sprints on Saturday, February 22nd will be 1. $7,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Payout for the POWRi 305 Sprints on Friday, February 21st will be 1. $1,000, 2. $900, 3. $800, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $425, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11-20: $300.

The Payout for the POWRi 305 Sprints on Saturday, February 22nd will be 1. $1,500, 2. $900, 3. $800, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $425, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11-20: $300.

Details about Texas Motor Speedway including the Dirt Track can be found online at www.texasmotorspeedway.com

In partnership with the ARMS & RacinDirt organizations, this event will be co-streamed, allowing viewers to catch all of the racing action LIVE on both Start2Finish and RacinDirt.com!

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.