ADVANCE TICKETS FOR ALL PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY 2025 EVENTS ARE ON SALE NOW

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, January 27, 2025) Advance tickets for all races in the 29th season of racing at Perris Auto Speedway are available now online and via phone. This includes the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series PAS debut, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, all 12 Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car/PASSCAR Stock Car Shows, and the 10 LKQ Pick Your Part Nights of Destruction.

The famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will have an expanded 14-race sprint car schedule in 2025. The High Limit show on March 22nd will be the first of two winged shows this year. The other will be on September 13th, when the World of Outlaws return to the track for the first time since 2022. Both of the winged shows will be stand-alone sprint car events.

277788748_7824682410882646_3657815814617274185_n.jpg

Winged Sprint Car will return to The PAS for the first time since 2022. Kenny Lonngren.

In addition to the two winged shows, the track, which has served as the Southern California home speedway for non-wing 410 sprint car racing since 1996, will host the USAC/CRA Series on 12 separate occasions. Each of those programs will include the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints and PASSCAR Stock Cars. The first of those programs will be on February 15 when the track opens its 29th season of dirt track racing and clean family fun.

“We are looking forward to a great season of racing, and we are pleased that High Limit and the World of Outlaws are part of this year’s schedule,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “There has been a lot of buzz about High Limit joining the schedule and the World of Outlaws returning for the first time in three years. Combining them with 12 USAC/CRA racing nights is great news for sprint car fans. It is going to be a great season of sprint car racing, stock car racing, and Night of Destruction. We hope everyone comes out for some nights of edge-of-your-seat dirt track action.”

Advance tickets for the High Limit race are available at https://bit.ly/4h1ijAa. Fans can purchase World of Outlaw tickets at https://bit.ly/42Dssil. For the shows headlined by the USAC/CRA and PASSCAR and Nights of Destruction, spectators can buy advance tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Perris Auto Speedway 2025 Schedule

February 15th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET and FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Showtime 6:30)

February 22nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

March 1st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCK CARS

March 15th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

MARCH 22nd

Kubota High Limit Racing, a 410 winged NATIONAL sprint car series owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. FIRST APPEARANCE AT THE PAS, COME BE A PART OF HISTORY! TICKETS ON SALE SOON.

April 5th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

April 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

April 26th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

May 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

May 24th “SALUTE TO INDY” AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

June 14th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

June 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

JUNE 28TH “FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AND SKY CONCERT”

LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

July 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

July 26th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 9th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 16th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

September 6th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

SEPTEMBER 13TH THE “GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT”! THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS

September 20th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

September 27th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

October 18th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

October 25th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

November 8th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

(Front Gates open at 5:00 – Showtime 6:30)

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The PAS is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. Take the 215 freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

