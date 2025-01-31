USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS’ 2025 SCHEDULE REVEALED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (January 30, 2024)………The 44th season of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget competition prepares for the 2025 campaign with 12 race dates at six different dirt ovals throughout the Golden State of California.

The season opens and closes at the southern California seaside oval of Ventura. The slate kicks off on March 8 at Ventura Raceway and closes out the series season at the same 1/5-mile dirt venue on October 25. Sandwiched between the bookmarks are another pair of Ventura events on June 14 and July 12.

Thereafter, Placerville Speedway hosts a duo of series rounds on April 5 and again on July 5 at the northern California 1/4-mile dirt oval.

Two dates await the series at Nipomo, California’s Santa Maria Speedway as competitors return to the 1/3-mile clay oval on both May 17 and August 9.

Visalia, California’s Plaza Park Raceway is back on the slate for the first time since the series’ 2013 trip to the Central Valley 1/5-mile dirt track. The Plaza Park return will take place on April 26 for its one and only series date of the year.

The newly-rechristened Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway welcomes the series on June 13. Also making single appearances on the tour in the coming year are the fairgrounds of Merced Speedway on September 13 while Antioch Speedway hosts the series on October 11.

Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, Calif.) enters 2025 as the reigning USAC Western States Midget champion, a series which also boasts as its champions the likes of Jeff Heywood, Sleepy Tripp, Robby Flock, Billy Boat, Jay Drake, Wally Pankratz, Cory Kruseman, Ronnie Gardner and Michael Faccinto, just to name a few.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SCHEDULE:

Mar 8: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, California

Apr 5: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, California

Apr 26: Plaza Park Raceway | Visalia, California

May 17: Santa Maria Speedway | Nipomo, California

Jun 13: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway | Bakersfield, California

Jun 14: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, California

Jul 5: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, California

Jul 12: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, California

Aug 9: Santa Maria Speedway | Nipomo, California

Sep 13: Merced Speedway | Merced, California

Oct 11: Antioch Speedway | Antioch, California

Oct 25: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, California