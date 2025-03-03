MCHUGH AND JENSEN SHARE BIG WINS

By Daniel Powell

THE Queensland duo of Lachlan McHugh and Kye Jensen came away from last Saturday night’s action at Castrol Lismore Speedway as the big winners, after they scored wins in the $5,000 to win Hoedown at the Showground and the NSW LS 360 Sprintcar Title events respectively.

Making yet another guest appearance aboard the Qld # 74 Tullboro Race Store supported Triple X car, McHugh was in solid form throughout the night and was rewarded with an impressive victory in the feature race. After starting from the outside of the front in the feature race, McHugh powered to the lead from the outset and went on to claim a comfortable victory and his first with the Tullboro team.

Following McHugh across the finish line were fellow Queenslanders in Jy Corbet and Randy Morgan, who rounded out the podium in second and third. After a tough run for most of this season, Corbet was pleased to make a return up the front of the field and claim a second place, while Morgan backed up his podium finish the previous weekend with a second in the Ultimate Pink Night event at Toowoomba Speedway by qualifying on pole position for the feature race and then going on to score the final spot on the podium.

Finishing just off the Hoedown at the Showground podium in fourth was Callum Walker, who was followed by one of the pre event favourites in Luke Oldfield, Kaydon Iverson, Harry Stewart, Brad Ayers, Tarhlea Apelt and veteran racer Anthony Lambert in 10th.

Sharing the top bill with the Hoedown at the Showground was the NSW LS 360 Sprintcar Title, which saw Jensen continue his good recent run around the Castrol Lismore Speedway track. Like McHugh, Jensen started the NSW Title feature race from position two, before he went on to be the form driver throughout the 25-lap event.

At the fall of the chequered flag for the NSW Title decider, Jensen managed to defeat local Jacob Jolley and a fast finishing Mitchell Randall from Casino for the top step on the podium. Jolley had started from pole position, while Randall came from position nine in the field. Veteran Allan Woods picked up fourth place, while the top 10 finishers was rounded out by Luke Manttan, B main winner Harry Dixon, local Ryley Smith, Thomas Clarendon-Blair, Libby Vanderreyden, and another local in Jack Walker.

Local Madison Harkin proved too strong for his rivals in the feature race for the Production Sedans. Current NSW Champion Jordan Biviano and Lindsay Clapham joined Harkin on the podium in the minor positions. The top five finishers were completed by Stuart Fawcett and Steven Downes.

In the Junior Sedans action, the Top Stars category resulted in third generation racer Erica Robinson picking up her very first feature race victory after defeating Poppy Airey and Travis Dhu, while Aston Bilson drove to the feature race spoils in the New Stars category by outpacing Millie Butcher and Sam Gamble to the chequered flag.

The next event for Castrol Lismore Speedway is set to be on the Saturday night of March 15, which will see the NSW Modified Sedans Title headline the program and the support classes consist of V8 Dirt Modifieds, RSA Sedans and Junior Sedans (Top Stars and New Stars).

For more information about Castrol Lismore Speedway, visit www.lismorespeedway.com.au or follow their social media channels on Facebook and Instagram by searching Lismore Speedway.