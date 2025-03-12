PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY SEASON OPENS SATURDAY

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is prepared to open its 60th season of action on Saturday by honoring a man that had a key role in making it all possible, with the 22nd annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” tackling the red clay.

Divisions set to christen the Berco Redwood/ Hoosier Tires championship season will include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and the BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Please note the grandstands will open at 4pm this season, one hour later than previous years. Live music and Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour will continue to be held from 4-6pm.

The Tribute to Al Hinds began in 2004 following the passing of early track promoter and mentor, Al Hinds, a longtime Placerville resident and true race fan that touched the lives of many.

Hinds was the second promoter of Placerville Speedway. He took operation of the track with business partner Richard Hirst from its founder, Bruno Romani, in 1968, three years after it first opened when the facility was built around an existing community football field.

The operator of a local machine shop by trade, Hinds loved the community where he lived. In his final years of life, he enjoyed sitting with some of his best friends every night in the grandstands at Placerville Speedway and loved watching young talent make a name for themselves in the sport.

The inaugural Tribute to Al Hinds was captured by Roger Crockett, while last season saw Shane Golobic snag his initial triumph in the event.

Track champions last season with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models included Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Martinez’ Anthony Slaney respectively.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating at the Tribute to Al Hinds will be general admission on Saturday March 15th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr031525

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 22nd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Sluice Box Bonanza

Saturday March 29: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night