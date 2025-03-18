Zac Broughman & Kirkendall Racing Take on Great Lakes Super Sprints Michigan Division in 2025

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Second-generation race car driver Zac Broughman will unload his Kirkendall Racing ride on Saturday, April 19th at Crystal Motor Speedway with goals of doing one thing – improve on 2024. The Pittsford, MI native has spent the last five seasons behind the Kirkendall Racing No.27K, making the most of the equipment and resources they have available, which were good enough for a top 10 points effort in 2024 in the Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP.

Broughman is hoping to see improvements from his 2024 campaign when the green flag waves on the season. Last year he qualified for 12 features out of 14 attempts but fell short of a top ten finish all season. Those stats aren’t up to par for Broughman, who posted eight top ten finishes and a pair of top fives the season prior in 410 Sprints at Butler Motor Speedway. For Broughman, though, the field strength with the Great Lakes Super Sprints and traveling to different race tracks each week, are challenges that help build him as a driver.

“We are definitely looking to improve on our 2024 results,” Broughman said. “2024 was a kick in the teeth results-wise. GLSS is a different level of competition, and the field is deep, but we had more fun as a team and behind the wheel going to new tracks and racing the same drivers week in and week out. I think we learned a lot about setting up the 360 car, and I learned a lot racing against that level of competition that will help us move into 2025 and have better results.”

“This will be my fifth year full time with Ryan and Troy [Kirkendall], and it’s been an awesome opportunity,” Broughman explained. “Those guys have become like family to me and I appreciate all the work, money, and time they put into our program. I don’t know that I’d still be racing financially and time-wise if it wasn’t for them so I can’t say enough about the opportunity to live out a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”

The first chance to showcase their newfound speed will be on Saturday, April 19th at Crystal Motor Speedway for the Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP season opener. Advanced tickets are available at CrystalMotorSpeedway.com. For more information, log onto GreatLakesSuperSprints.com and find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.