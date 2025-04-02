NORCAL CHALLENGE FOR INAUGURAL WMR/BCRA SUPER SERIES HITS PLACERVILLE ON SATURDAY NIGHT

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (APRIL 1, 2025) – The new Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series starts its seven-race slate of full midget racing across California on Saturday night with the NorCal Challenge. The USAC Western States Midgets will co-sanction the night’s action at Placerville Speedway with a large field expected.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series utilizes the Bay Cities Racing Association Midget rules and procedures. Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, and BCRA Lightning Sprints will also be competing. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying, and racing will follow.

Mike McCluney at WMR and Greg Dennett at BCRA have planned an outstanding schedule of action for the Super Series, with a minimum of $2,000 to win for all seven events. Four of the events will support the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series. Saturday’s action will support the Winged 360 Sprint Cars and be carried live on www.CaliDirt.TV

Michael Faccinto and Cade Lewis split the BCRA stops at Placerville in 2024. Maria and Johnny Cofer, Jake Andreotti, and Alex Schutte are among former winners at the famed red dirt quarter-mile dirt track.

In addition to the $2,000 to win feature prize, multiple sponsors have contributed to contingency awards that will be offered at each of the seven Super Series races. The BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time pays $100. West Evans Motorsports presents the $50 heat races. American Racer Tire West and Motor City Buick GMC will offer a right rear tire, a $227 value, to the hard charger at each Super Series event. Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

The USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western Midgets will co-sanction the main event, serving as round two for their 2025 season. Jake Andreotti won their season opener at Ventura in March.

WMR will offer an Underdog championship across the seven race series. The award will be decided amongst the WMR-legal participants in the California Super Series races, with the highest points earning driver claiming a $1,000 year end prize.

Drivers expected to compete in Saturday’s action include 2024 BCRA champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, 15-year-old 2024 USAC feature winner Jett Yantis of Bakersfield, 2024 WMR runner-up Logan Mitchell, Connor Speir of Filmore, Delano’s Terry Nichols, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita, Dale Johnston of Olivehurst, Dane Culver of Riverside, and many more.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-sanctioned with USAC)

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-sanctioned with USAC)

with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC