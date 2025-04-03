THIRD ANNUAL OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN ANNOUNCED FOR LAS VEGAS, NOV 6-8

By Steven Blakesley

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (April 3 2025) — The world’s richest short track pavement open wheel event continues to grow with the announcement of the third annual Open Wheel Showdown Las Vegas, racing into the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 6-8, 2025. Winged Sprint Cars return in search of the $50,000 grand prize in Saturday’s feature along with $7,500 to win Open Modifieds and $5,000 to win Super Modifieds.

INEX Legends and INEX Bandoleros will join the action in 2025 as the proving ground for the next generation of pavement open wheel competitors.

Registration spaces are limited and will open on Saturday April 5 at noon Eastern. Registration will take place at the series website, www.openwheelshowdown.com Entry order also determines tire selection order on race weekend, so teams are encouraged to register early to secure their space in the prestigious event.

Entry is limited to 25 INEX Bandoleros, 40 INEX Legends, 40 Modifieds, and 70 Winged Sprint Cars.

Kingsburg, Calif.’s Kody Swanson and British Columbia, Canada’s Aaron Willison have snared the $50,000 Winged Sprint Car prizes in the first two editions of the Open Wheel Showdown.

New York pilots Otto Sitterly and Dave Danzer have claimed the Super Modified wins. The 2025 Open Wheel Showdown for Super Modifieds will serve as the inaugural Larry Trigueiro Memorial, in honor of the late car owner and crew chief.

Last year’s inaugural Open Modified race attracted nearly 40 entries with Las Vegas’ Aaron McMorran defending home turf for victory. Open Modifieds will serve as the finale for the new 2025 Silver & Gold Modified Series racing across Las Vegas and Madera this season.

Early parking and tech will begin on Wednesday November 5, before a full day of optional practice on November 6. All five divisions will time trial along with Friday’s action including heat races for the Open Modifieds and Winged Sprint Cars. The five championship finales are set for Saturday evening November 8 with a 15-lap Bandolero feature, 30-lap Legends feature, 40-lap Super Modified feature, and 75-lap Modified feature. The 100-lap Open Wheel Showdown for Winged Sprint Cars closes the show.

Speed Sport TV returns as the Open Wheel Showdown media partner with live coverage of the entire event. A title sponsor will be named at a later date.

For more information, visit www.openwheelshowdown.com Tickets and RV reservations are available via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pit Passes will be sold at the gate and include grandstand access. Host hotel information via South Point Casino is also available on the series website.