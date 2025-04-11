2025 ASCS National Tour Full-Time Roster Features 17 Drivers

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (April 11, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour continues its 34th consecutive season at Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday, featuring 17 drivers committed to chase the coveted Emmett Hahn Trophy.

Four past National Tour champions, seven returning drivers from the 2024 roster, four Rookie of the Year contenders, one regional ASCS champion and one past National Tour regular make up the Series’ refreshed look for 2025 — all of whom will compete in the remaining 33 races on the schedule in pursuit of the points championship.

Tickets for several events on the 2025 schedule are on sale now at the link below. Fans who can’t make it to the track to watch their favorite driver can keep up with all the action by streaming every race live on DIRTVision.

Here’s a look at the 2025 ASCS National Tour full-time roster:

Seth Bergman | Snohomish, WA | Bergman Racing No. 23 — The 2024 ASCS National Tour champion is back to defend his crown in 2025. Bergman, 37, comes into his 10th season as a member of the Tour’s full-time roster, piloting his own Victory Fuel, Oklahoma Chiller, Triple X Race Cars No. 23. Last year, the present-day Oklahoma resident won a personal-best seven Features en route to his first ASCS championship.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. | Sunnyvale, TX | Hill’s Racing Team No. 15H — Hafertepe and the Ontario-originated Hill’s Racing Team returned to the national 360 Sprint Car ranks last year after spending the 2021–2023 seasons focusing on their 410 Sprint Car program. In 33 main event starts on the 2024 Tour, the 39-year-old five-time Tour champion won 12 of them — three shy of the single-season wins record he tied at 15 in 2017 — and finished runner-up in the season points championship.

Blake Hahn | Sapulpa, OK | Blake Hahn Racing No. 52 — Hahn and his signature yellow/pink No. 52 car won back-to-back National Tour championships in 2021 and 2022 before leaving the 360 world to concentrate on a 410 Sprint Car program. The 30-year-old grandson of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn returns to the National Tour in 2025 after making 15 starts last year, winning once at his home track of Creek County Speedway in November.

Jason Martin | Liberal, KS | BM Motorsports No. 36 — Now in his fourth full-time season on the Tour, the 42-year-old champion of the 2023 ASCS National Tour aims to get back to the top after a fifth-place finish in points last season, which featured only one main event victory. Martin pilots his own Bybee Electric, Don Ott-powered Schnee/Eagle Chassis No. 36 as one of the most seasoned veterans on the road with ASCS, and even boasts some national 410 Sprint Car experience as a former World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series regular in 2006.

Matt Covington | Glenpool, OK | Covington Racing No. 95 — Covington is the longest-running ASCS driver on the full-time roster, having competed every season consecutively since 2014. In that time, he’s amassed 17 Feature wins (19 career total) and a legion of fans around his native Oklahoma but still has yet to top the championship standings. His familiar red/white Reece Construction Company No. 95 will try again in a 13th full season in 2025.

Zach Blurton | Quinter, KS | Zach Blurton Racing No. 2J — A graduate of the regional 305 and 360 Sprint Car ranks, Blurton is back for his sophomore campaign on the National Tour. The 30-year-old made the decision to start traveling last year and finished 2024 ranked eighth in the points standings, now in search of his second career Feature win with the Tour after getting his first in 2022.

Landon Britt | Memphis, TN | LB Motorsports No. 10 — Britt rekindled his racing roots in the late 2010s, racing Sprint Cars regionally before embarking on his first campaign with the Tour in 2022. The 27-year-old former rugby player broke through for his first career Tour victory in 2023 and garnered a seventh-place finish in the championship standings last year, and this Saturday begins his fourth-straight campaign with the National Tour.

Terry Easum | Broken Arrow, OK | Easum Racing No. 88 — Easum begins his second full season on the National Tour after a rookie campaign full of ups-and-downs. In only the second race on the schedule last year, Easum drove from seventh on the starting grid to his first career Tour victory at Red Dirt Raceway. Though he finished 10th in the points standings, he’s since hired veteran crew chief Jimmy Jones to the team for this season, giving him a trusted source of expertise in the pits.

Kyler Johnson | Quinter, KS | Kyler Johnson Racing No. 45x — At only 19 years old, Johnson set out on his first full-time campaign with the National Tour and has steadily seen his skills in the seat grow. Now 21, Johnson is set for his fourth full ASCS campaign this season and knocking on the door of his first Tour victory, having accumulated multiple top-five and podium finishes in his last two seasons.

Austyn Gossel | Windsor, CO | Austyn Gossel Racing No. 16G — A former racer of both pavement and Non-Wing Sprint Cars on the dirt, Gossel has found his place in Winged 360 Sprint Car racing with ASCS after a rookie season last year full of learning opportunities. This year, the 24-year-old second-generation driver aims for more consistent results as he continues to carve his skills behind the wheel of his signature white/orange No. 16G.

Bradley Fezard | Bonnerdale, AR | V&H Fresh Racing No. 938 — Fezard is a former NOW600 and POWRi Micro Sprint champion who took the biggest step in his open-wheel racing career last year, setting out for his rookie National Tour campaign. While a 12th-place finish in the final points wasn’t the result he was looking for from his first year on the road, he and team owner Vince Rosa are making some changes for 2025, switching to Triple X Race Cars and hiring crew chief and shop manager Jesse Barstad.

Harli White | Lindsay, OK | Big Sky Speedway No. 17W — White spent four consecutive seasons racing as part of the full-time roster from 2017–2020 and is transitioning back to full-time ASCS competition this year after scaling back to focus on her personal life. The 29-year-old made history in her last full season on the Tour, becoming the first female ever to win an ASCS National Tour event by taking the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway in Arkansas. This year, she’s reinforced her partnership with Big Sky Speedway owner Jerry Brey and crew chief Chris Stivers, who will support her 2025 comeback tour.

Casey Wills | Sperry, OK | Wills Racing No. 31 — Wills was crowned champion of the ASCS Sooner Region in 2024 and had his most consistent season as a local–regional racer, posting three-straight top-10s at Creek County Speedway, 81 Speedway and Enid Speedway in August and September. For 2025, he’s stepping out of his comfort zone and into the national 360 Sprint Car ranks with ASCS, checking off a bucket-list item to race the entire schedule behind the wheel of his self-owned Ameriflex No. 31.

Ryder Laplante | Calera, OK | Ryder Laplante Racing No. 88R — Laplante comes into 2025 as the eldest Rookie of the Year contender on the National Tour roster at 18 years old. While he’s made only seven career appearances with the Tour, the recent Micro Sprint graduate had a standout performance against the field last May at Rush County Speedway, driving from seventh to third behind Matt Covington and race winner Seth Bergman.

Brady Baker | Alexander, AR | Brady Baker Racing No. 71 — Baker shined on multiple occasions last season in Tour competition, posting four podium finishes in 10 Feature starts with a best finish of second to Jason Martin at Arrowhead Speedway in September. The 17-year-old Rookie of the Year contender takes on his first full-time 360 Sprint Car campaign this year after several seasons developing in the Karting and Micro Sprint ranks.

Garrett Benson | Concordia, MO | Nathan Benson Motorsports No. 2B — Fourteen-year-old Benson is a graduate of the Micro Sprint ranks, having worked his way through the Junior, Restricted and 600cc divisions in the late 2010s through the 2023 season. 2023 also marked his debut in a 305 Sprint Car, which paved the way for his 360 Sprint Car debut with ASCS last season — highlighted by earning himself a starting spot on the outside pole for the main event at Arrowhead Speedway in September.

Brogan Carder | Sioux Falls, SD | Brogan Carder Racing No. 88C — The second of two 14-year-old Rookie contenders brings four years of Outlaw Kart experience in with him to begin his first full-time Sprint Car season. Carder finished his 2024 campaign with ASCS during Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at Creek County last November in his first taste of national 360 Sprint Car competition.

