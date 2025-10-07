Tanner Holmes Returns to Tarlton Motorsports and Scores NARC Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night, Tanner Homes returned to the seat of the Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 entry to kick off the second part of his 2025 schedule, and made some noise as he picked up his third win of the year with the team as he was victorious with NARC at the Thunderbowl in Tulare, CA.

“It was great to get back in the Tarlton Motorsports entry over the weekend,” Tanner Holmes said. “Drew Warner and Nate Matherly really had our car rolling and it was good to have speed right out of the gate.”

Running double duty on this night, Holmes and company were in action with both the SCCT 360 Series as well as NARC.

With 35 cars on hand in 360ci competition, Holmes timed in second fastest in his qualifying flight, but he unfortunately came up light at the scales and his time was disallowed. Rather than get down, the team used it as a true Tune Up opportunity for the Trophy Cup which is an event based all on inverts.

Lining up eighth in his heat race, Holmes had his elbows up in the Tarlton and Son, Inc./American Rock and Rent/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21 as he carved his way up to fifth and locked into the feature event.

Taking the green flag from the 18th starting position, the only stoppage of the race came on the second lap when the red flag was needed. Once the race got back into green flag conditions, the Jacksonville, OR driver was on the move as he worked around the high banked speedway.

Working into the Top-10 at the race’s halfway point, Holmes continued to work as he eventually took ninth on the 22ndlap, which is where he went on to finish.

In NARC action, Holmes was just as good as he kicked the night off by earning fast time honors in qualifications.

Lining up fourth in his heat race, Holmes simply settled into fourth when the race came to life. Maintaining his position to earn a Dash spot, Holmes’ fourth place finish put him in the Dash.

Pulling the one, Holmes lined up on the pole of the six-lap shootout where he promptly stormed to the win and earned the pole for the 30-lap feature event.

Leading the field to green, Holmes flexed his muscle early and powered away from the field. With the track being tricky in a few spots, the Oregon native was able to find the smoothest surface as he clicked off impressive laps.

Leading the way from start to finish, Holmes was able to pocket his third win of the season aboard the famed Tarlton No. 21.

“We were really lights out in both cars, which is a huge confidence boost as we ready for Trophy Cup,” Holmes said. “With us getting caught behind in 360ci action, it worked out to where we could try some things starting in the back to get us ready for having to pass cars next week. Overall, it was a great night, and I was really happy to park this car on the front stretch.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., American Rock and Rent, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 22, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 8, Top 10’s: 12

ON TAP: Tarlton Motorsports and Holmes will off this week as they ready for the Trophy Cup which will be hosted in Tulare, CA Oct. 16-18.

