LEARY TEAMS WITH FOX ﻿FOR 30 USAC SPRINT RACES IN 2026

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (March 31, 2026)………C.J. Leary is set to take on a slate of 30 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events in 2026 as the driver of the Fox Brothers-Brayden Fox Racing No. 53.

Leary will make his debut for the team this coming weekend as the series eyes a pair of races starting Friday night, April 3, at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois, followed by a Saturday night, April 4, date at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway for the Chuck Amati Classic.

When not in the Fox car, Leary plans to compete in the remaining USAC events in another yet-to-be-determined ride.

The Fox 53 is a legendary machine in USAC racing circles, having amassed 19 career USAC National Sprint Car feature victories with team owner Brad Fox winning twice as a driver between 1997-1998 and Jon Stanbrough capturing 17 main event wins in the team’s historic run from 2006-2011.

Brad and team co-owner Steve Fox’s father, and Brayden’s grandfather, Galen Fox was a master chief mechanic on the Gohr Racing team, which was a 30-time USAC National Sprint Car winner between 1975-1991 with their legendary Genesee Beer Wagon being driven by the likes of Sheldon Kinser, Tom Bigelow, Rick Hood, Kenny Jacobs and Danny Smith. In 1980, the team won the USAC National Sprint Car entrant title.

Leary is thrilled to become the next to carry on the tradition as a driver for the Fox family.

“I’m excited to drive the 53,” Leary stated. “The Fox boys are legendary. When I started racing sprint cars, they were winning all the races with Stanbrough. It’s going to be pretty cool to get to drive for them, and hopefully win some races together.”

In recent years, the Brad and Steve Fox owned ride has been driven by Brad’s son, Brayden Fox, with USAC and on the local Indiana circuit. But after Brayden stepped away from driving duties in 2025, and Leary was without a full-time ride, the timing was right for the combination of USAC winners to join forces for a big USAC schedule together in the coming year.

“It’ll be a fresh breath of air, getting to drive for a father-son team like I used to drive for and be a part of it,” Leary stated. “I know they spent a lot of money and built some new stuff, and I’m really looking forward to going racing with them.”

Leary captured the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car driving title and owns 24 career series wins. Furthermore, with a current run of 321 consecutive USAC National Sprint Car feature starts dating back to 2017, he’s just six shy of Justin Grant’s all-time record of 327 set between 2017-2025.

Fox has 30 USAC races planned for Leary at the moment with the bulk of their program taking place in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. The team may also plan to run more if the schedule allows.

“I think Brad, Steve and Brayden bring a lot to the table, and now I’ve got to do my part,” Leary praised. “I’m turning 30 this year, and maybe, I’m just hitting my stride.”