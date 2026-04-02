WESTERN MIDGET RACING HEADS FOR ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY FOR ITS 65TH SEASON OPENER

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 2, 2026) – Western Midget Racing helps open the 2026 season at Antioch Speedway on Saturday, bringing the stock production powered Midgets to the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds for the first of five stops this year.

The IMCA Modifieds return for their 36th year at the track, joined by the popular Pacific Coast Hobby Stocks, who begin their 31st year at the track. Also in the lineup this week will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, and Dwarf Cars.

Grandstands open at 5pm with the first race scheduled to start at 6pm. For further information, go to www.raceantiochspeedway.com or check out the Antioch Speedway by PROmotions Facebook page.

Auburn, Calif.’s Cody Gray won round one of the 2026 Western Midget Racing season during Watsonville Speedway’s opening night on March 20. Delano’s Terry Nichols finished in the second position for the fifth time in his career. Isaac Johnson rounded out the podium finishers. Opening night also kicked off a strong start for rookie Nicholas Leonard, with the San Jose native winning his heat race and finishing fourth in the feature.

Defending Western Midget Racing champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz looks to get back in form on Saturday night, after winning six races in the 2025 campaign. WMR visits Antioch five times this season with three standalone races and two events as part of the BCRA-WMR Super Series.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook.

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway

April 18 Placerville Speedway

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII