SWANSON SCORES $30,000 RACE FOR THE MILLION PAY DAY AT OWOSSO SPEEDWAY

OVID, Mich. (June 3, 2026) – Kody Swanson added another marquee victory to his long list of on-track accomplishments capturing the second race in the Race For The Million Series at Owosso Speedway.

Swanson gained control of the race early after starting fourth. He held off Willison on the final restart and was eventually faced with maneuvering around lapped traffic. There were a couple of close calls with lapped traffic, but ultimately didn’t stop him from being victorious.

Swanson exclaimed, “This 50M is something special. Top or bottom or wherever you need to put it around this Owosso Speedway. What a bunch of great race cars we get to race against. They were really fast all week. So it makes getting one of these extra special. Sure appreciate the chance to be a part of this Race For The Million series.”

With a round two victory, Swanson joins inaugural series winner, Aaron Willison securing a $30,000 pay day and strong points position for the championship standings.

Race For The Million founder Richard Fieler said, “Having such strong participation from the United States and Canada shows the depth of interest in pavement sprint car racing. It crosses borders and there’s some awfully good race car drivers in Canada. There’s some awfully good drivers in America. I’m really happy with the direction our series is headed and looking forward to seeing everyone at Berlin Raceway next month.”

Jimmy McCune from Toledo, Ohio, was the recipient of the Eibach Spring Forward Award, advancing from 17th to 8th. Chase Cabre went Quick Time and set a new track record for all divisions at Owosso Speedway with a lap of 11.774.

The event also featured appearances by NASCAR stars, Christopher Bell and Ryan Newman, with Bell running a midget and Newman running both series.

Race For The Million heads to Berlin Raceway on July 25th for round three.

FEATURE RESULTS (Unofficial):

Sunbelt Rentals Feature (55 laps): 1. 50M-Kody Swanson [4]; 2. 36-Aaron Willison [1]; 3. 22A-Bobby Santos [6]; 4. 26-Chase Cabre [3]; 5. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr. [10]; 6. 61-Colton Bettis [7]; 7. 29-Jake Trainor [5]; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune [17]; 9. 5-Joe Ligouri [12]; 10. 1-Dakoda Armstong [16]; 11. 4-Donnie Adams Jr. [14]; 12. 33J-Jeff Montgomery [2]; 13. 7-Matt Dimit [15]; 14. 15-Eric Humpries [8] 15. 55B-Mike Ling [22]; 16. 18-Landon Butler [21]; 17. 11-Kyle Edwards [13]; 18. 6G-Bryan Gossel [11]; 19. 24-Ryan Newman [20]; 20. 41-Troy DeCaire [9]; 21. 81-Marty Rosler [19]; 22. 99-C.J. Leary [18]; 23. 02-Mel Andrus Jr. [24]; 24. 44-Teddy Alberts [23]