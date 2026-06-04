Kyle Larson Crushes High Limit Field Live on FS1 at Red Cedar Speedway

By Blake Walker

In front of a live television audience on FS1, Kyle Larson displayed arguably the most dominant performance in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing history Wednesday night at Menomonie, Wisconsin’s Red Cedar Speedway.

Officially, the Elk Grove, California native will go into the record books with the fourth-largest margin of victory coming in at 3.411-seconds. However, before a Lap 24 caution set up a six-lap sprint to the finish, Larson’s lead over the field stood out a surreal ten-second advantage as he seemed poised to lap inside the top-five order.

To get there, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion beat pole sitter Brent Marks off the line and took the race lead from the green flag. He quickly reached lap traffic on Lap 4 before the first of two cautions in a 12-minute feature halted his intensity.

During the 19-lap green flag run, the Silva Motorsports #57 was on a tear like no other – slicing through traffic at nail-biting angles and bouncing off the cushion in the most controlled, out-of-control environment you’d ever see.

Surviving the final restart with ease, Larson crossed the finish line in front of a packed house at Red Cedar Speedway to make it back-to-back victories in the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series – backing up Monday’s Iowa Lottery Duel at Davenport win. It was his fourth Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing win of the season and the 13th of his career.

Attention is now turning to when will Larson lose. “Yung Money” plans to follow Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing through Gondik Law Speedway (Thur) and I-94 emr Speedway (Fri) – giving him a chance to record the first-ever four-race win streak in series history.

Behind Larson, Brent Marks kept his impressive run of runner-up results alive – finishing second for the third consecutive night. “The Myerstown Missile” continues trending towards that first Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing win of the season.

After them, Justin Peck and Rudeen Racing rounded out the podium for their sixth-straight top-10 effort – the longest active streak with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Closing out the top-five was Tyler Courtney in the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC and Giovanni Scelzi in the Spire Motorsports, Chili’s Grill & Bar #77.

Finishing out the top-10 in Menomonie was Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, Brenham Crouch, Ayrton Gennetten, and Kerry Madsen.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/3/26)

Red Cedar Speedway (Menomonie, Wisconsin)

Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Round 5

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Sye Lynch (12.946)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight A – Justin Peck (12.906)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight B – Rico Abreu (12.932)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Aaron Reutzel

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brent Marks

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Kyle Larson

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Tyler Courtney

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Brent Marks

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Daison Pursley

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Giovanni Scelzi (11th-to-5th)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Tanner Holmes (15th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Kyle Larson (13.161 on Lap 1)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Danny Sams III +10 (23rd-to-13th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Silva Motorsports #57

CASM Win Sticker – Kyle Larson (4th)

Angel Donor Charity – Samantha & Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund

Lap Leader(s) – Kyle Larson 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 3. 26-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[11]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[9]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 8. 5-Brenham Crouch[14]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 10. 55-Kerry Madsen[18]; 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 12. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 13. 24D-Danny Sams III[23]; 14. 2MD-Darin Naida[16]; 15. 13-Tanner Holmes[12]; 16. 9R-Chase Randall[20]; 17. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[13]; 18. 17GP-Hank Davis[15]; 19. 14-Brooke Tatnell[17]; 20. 92-Zach Daum[22]; 21. 9-Daison Pursley[21]; 22. 2W-Scott Neitzel[19]; 23. 24T-Christopher Thram[10]; 24. 33-Scotty Broty[24]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 18/58 Races):

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (1,123 pts)

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-1)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-32)

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-102)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-115)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-122)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-146)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-210)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-282)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-292)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-298)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-321)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-329)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-359)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-389)

UPDATED Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Points (Through 5/16 Rounds):

Giovanni Scelzi (306 pts)

Aaron Reutzel (-1)

Tyler Courtney (-4)

Rico Abreu (-6)

Brent Marks (-23)

Justin Peck (-24)

Tanner Thorson (-48)

Kerry Madsen (-53)

Brenham Crouch (-57)

Chase Randall (-83)

WHAT’S NEXT: The busiest week in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing history continues with the schedule taking teams to Gondik Law Speedway (WI) on Thursday, I-94 emr Speedway (MN) on Friday, and Dacotah Speedway (ND) on Saturday.