SATURDAY’S PARAGON USAC SPRINT CAR CHUCK AMATI CLASSIC RAINED OUT

From USAC

Paragon, Indiana (April 4, 2026)………This Saturday’s April 4 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway has been rained out.

The 16th running of the Chuck Amati Classic will be rescheduled at a later date under the sanctioning of the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series.

USAC racing returns to Paragon Speedway with the 22nd annual USAC Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on Wednesday night, June 10.

USAC National Sprint Car racing resumes at Paragon in 2026 with the 39th edition of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters on Wednesday night, July 29.

﻿The USAC National Sprint Car season continues with a pair of Indiana events next weekend. The third annual Justin Owen Memorial begins the slate on Saturday night, April 11, at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The 23rd Jim Hurtubise Classic rounds out the weekend on Sunday night, April 12, at the Terre Haute Action Track.