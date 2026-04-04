Steven Snyder Jr. Scores First Williams Grove Sprint Win, Gutshall Scores Second In 358s

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Steven Snyder Jr. of Rising Sun, Maryland, drove Michael Heffner’s No. 27H to his first career Williams Grove Speedway sprint car win in feature action at the track on Friday night.

The 21-year old speedster took home $5,500 for the victory in the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint, 25-lap main event.

In 358 sprint action, Chase Gutshall of Middletown proved victorious for his second career win at the track and his first since August of 2024.

Snyder drew the second starting spot for the start of the 410 sprint feature and was leading over Anthony Macri and Lance Dewease on the third circuit when the first caution flag of the race unfurled for a stopped Dave Grube.

Snyder got a good restart when action resumed and working the cushion, he entered the rear of the field with Macri in tow on the ninth tour.

By lap 12 Macri had chopped his advantage down substantially and as Snyder started to struggle with traffic the Dillsburg pilot moved in for the lead.

After taking more than one look to Snyder’s inside, Macri made the move he was looking for on the 16th lap by motoring low through the third and fourth turns to gain control.

And then disaster struck for Macri as he drove up on traffic in the third corner on lap 17 when his car tripped up over the third turn cushion before turning over and landing upright.

A lengthy red flag period ensued for Macri to be extricated from his mount before being transported to a nearby medical facility.

Ironically, just as Macri was faltering Dewease was completing a pass of Snyder for second only to see the move negated by the red flag.

That placed Snyder back on the point for the return to green and it was a position he would not relinquish after receiving new life.

Dewease restarted second and failed to mount a challenge over the remaining distance, instead settling for second after enduring brake issues.

Freddie Rahmer rode home third followed by Dylan Norris and Brock Zearfoss.

Sixth through 10th went to Cameron Smith, Tyler Ross, Chase Dietz, Preston Lattomus and Danny Dietrich.

Heats went to Dietz, Lattomus and Macri with TJ Stutts claiming the consolation race.

The 358 sprint main saw three attempts at a start before the first lap could be recorded.

Polesitter Chase Gutshall would lead the entire 20 laps for the win while amassing a four second lead with six laps to go.

However a red flag on lap 13 would wipe out his advantage when Cole Young crashed hard in the first corner.

Gutshall then went on to the win by 3.759 seconds over Brett Wanner, Derek Locke, Cody Fletcher and Brock Hammaker.

Sixth through 10th went to Jake Eldreth, Justin Foster, Matt Findley, Hunter Fulton and Jacob Galloway.

Wanner trailed Gutshall for the entire distance.

Heats went to Young, Gutshall and Fletcher.

Feature Finish

4/3/26

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Steven Snyder Jr., 2. Lance Dewease, 3. Freddie Rahmer, 4. Dylan Norris, 5. Brock Zearfoss, 6. Cameron Smith, 7. Tyler Ross, 8. Chase Dietz, 9. Preston Lattomus, 10. Danny Dietrich, 11. Troy Wagaman Jr., 12. Brent Shearer, 13. Billy Dietrich, 14. TJ Stutts, 15. JJ Loss, 16. Doug Hammaker, 17. Joey Amantea, 18. Tim Glatfelter, 19. Austin Bishop, 20. Cole Knopp, 21. Anthony Macri, 22. Dave Grube, 23. Buddy Schweibinz, 24. Aaron Bollinger.

DNQ: John Jerich, Logan McCandless, Ryan Smith, Troy Fraker, Chris Frank

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Chase Gutshall, 2. Brett Wanner, 3. Derek Locke, 4. Cody Fletcher, 5. Brock Hammaker, 6. Jake Eldreth, 7. Justin Foster, 8. Matt Findley, 9. Hunter Fulton, 10. Jacob Galloway, 11. Austin Reed, 12. Will McNeal, 13. Steve Wilbur, 14. Chance Hendershot, 15. Seth Schnoke, 16. Cole Young, 17. Adam Carberry, 18. Hank Donovan Jr., 19. Eli Tuckey, 20. Trevor Stover, 21. Christopher Broadaway

DNS:

Hayden Miller