Ben Schmidt wins at Plymouth

From PDP

June 13, 2026 – Two-time Plymouth Dirt Track Racing Akright Auto 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Plymouth earned his third straight A-main victory to headline main event action at the venerable third-mile clay oval in Plymouth, Wis., on Saturday, June 13.

After a caution for Johnsburg’s Katelyn Krebsbach negated the initial start of the 360 Sprint Car main event, PDTR rookie Brok Clifcorn of Cottage Grove led the opening lap from the third starting position.

On lap 2, fourth starter Ben Schmidt dove low to steal the top spot away from the high-riding Clifcorn. Schmidt caught the rear of the field on lap 6 and went to work weaving his way through slower traffic.

Meanwhile, Clifcorn, fifth starter Tyler Davis of Franklin, 2008 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett, who started sixth, and eighth starter Josh Walter of Plymouth mounted a heated four-car duel for second.

On lap 13, Clifcorn caught Schmidt in traffic and briefly surged into the lead along the backstretch. However, Schmidt swiftly battled back to retain the top spot. Two laps later, Davis cleared Clifcorn to gain the runner-up position and quickly set his sights on the lead.

The second caution flag of the race appeared on lap 21 for a spin involving Bill Taylor of Boltonville, which set up a four-lap dash to the finish. Following a single-file restart, Davis dug hard along the high groove in an inspired attempt to pry the lead away from Schmidt.

On the final circuit, Davis uncorked a deep run into turn three to nearly pull even with Schmidt exiting turn four, but it was not enough as the 26-year veteran held on to seal his third consecutive PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main triumph and fourth straight Midwest Sprint Car Association triumph. It was also Schmidt’s 31st career main event triumph in PDTR 360 Sprint Car competition and the 56th victory of his MSA career.

Davis had to settle for second, Clifcorn earned his best career PDTR 360 Sprint Car showing by placing third, Justin Erickson of Plymouth charged from the 14th starting spot to place fourth, and Walter rounded out the top five.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 35-Ben Schmidt [4]; 2. 68T-Tyler Davis [5]; 3. 51C-Brok Clifcorn [3]; 4. 3-Justin Erickson [14]; 5. 67-Josh Walter [8]; 6. 14J-Joseph Hintz [11]; 7. 7-Lance Fassbender [6]; 8. 69S-TJ Smith [12]; 9. 22B-Brandon Berth [13]; 10. 5-Chad Stouthamer [7]; 11. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [15]; 12. 15-Carter Chevalier [17]; 13. 3BK-Billy Kreutz [9]; 14. 46-Steven Ruh [16]; 15. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [2]; 16. 11-Tony Wondra [19]; 17. 54-Randy Post [18]; 18. 68P-Frank Perko [22]; 19. 98M-Ron Malec [20]; 20. 20W-Weston Finke [21]; 21. 69-Bill Taylor [10]; 22. 59-Ethon Stear [1]

B Main (12 Laps): 1. 15-Carter Chevalier[2]; 2. 54-Randy Post[1]; 3. 11-Tony Wondra[4]; 4. 98M-Ron Malec[6]; 5. 20W-Weston Finke[7]; 6. 68P-Frank Perko[3]; 7. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[5]; 8. 30-Nathan Skelton[8]; 9. (DNS) 87R-Josh Rehberg; 10. (DNS) 14AJ-Ryan Zielski

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Josh Walter[2]; 2. 68T-Tyler Davis[4]; 3. 69S-TJ Smith[3]; 4. 59-Ethon Stear[7]; 5. 98M-Ron Malec[1]; 6. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[5]; 7. 30-Nathan Skelton[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Lance Fassbender[2]; 2. 14J-Joseph Hintz[1]; 3. 69-Bill Taylor[4]; 4. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[3]; 5. 54-Randy Post[5]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra[6]; 7. (DNS) 14AJ-Ryan Zielski

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Chad Stouthamer[2]; 2. 35-Ben Schmidt[4]; 3. 22B-Brandon Berth[3]; 4. 3-Justin Erickson[5]; 5. 20W-Weston Finke[1]; 6. (DNS) 87R-Josh Rehberg

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51C-Brok Clifcorn[1]; 2. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[3]; 3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[4]; 4. 15-Carter Chevalier[2]; 5. 46-Steven Ruh[5]; 6. 68P-Frank Perko[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 68T-Tyler Davis, 12.657[4]; 2. 69S-TJ Smith, 12.743[1]; 3. 67-Josh Walter, 12.853[7]; 4. 98M-Ron Malec, 12.977[3]; 5. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 13.338[6]; 6. 30-Nathan Skelton, 13.341[2]; 7. 59-Ethon Stear, 13.774[5]

Qualifying 2: 1. 69-Bill Taylor, 13.093[6]; 2. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 13.161[1]; 3. 7-Lance Fassbender, 13.225[2]; 4. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 13.258[3]; 5. 54-Randy Post, 13.527[4]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.614[7]; 7. (DNS) 14AJ-Ryan Zielski

Qualifying 3: 1. 35-Ben Schmidt, 12.711[6]; 2. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.862[2]; 3. 5-Chad Stouthamer, 13.062[3]; 4. 20W-Weston Finke, 13.154[4]; 5. 3-Justin Erickson, 13.297[1]; 6. (DNS) 87R-Josh Rehberg

Qualifying 4: 1. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.553[5]; 2. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.739[4]; 3. 15-Carter Chevalier, 12.893[3]; 4. 51C-Brok Clifcorn, 12.997[1]; 5. 46-Steven Ruh, 13.095[2]; 6. 68P-Frank Perko, 13.180[6]