USAC Stars To Shine At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Tour will invade Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, June 19 at 7:30 pm.

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Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the United States Auto Club Eastern Storm Tour for the wingless 410 sprint cars will make its annual stop at the oval, offering a $6,000 payday to the winner of the 30-lap main event.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the USAC 410s on the racing card, competing in a 25-lap feature paying $5,500 to the winner.

The 410 sprints will be racing in a regular handicap-lineup event.

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana, continues to be the USAC point leader and will be in the Williams Grove field on Friday night.

Cummins and Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, California both have a series-leading four wins on the season with the circuit.

Other winners to date on the tour include Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, Trey Osborne, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, Brady Bacon and Briggs Danner.

Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama, is the defending Williams Grove USAC winner and in fact has won the previous two USAC shows at the oval.

Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season with the USAC Sprints and will likely post a typical Williams Grove performance again this year.

Local Driver Briggs Danner of Allentown currently ranks fourth in national USAC points and has scored twice this season at ovals in Indianapolis and Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Danner would love to punctuate his 2026 USAC season with a Williams Grove victory.

Other drivers committed to compete in the Eastern Storm when it hits Williams Grove include, Grant, Swanson, Robert Ballou, Hayden Reinbold, Moles, Bacon, CJ Leary, Charles Davis Jr., Seavey, Cale Coons and Stockon.

USAC East 360 drivers Christian Bruno and Steve Drevicki are also expected to compete.

Adult general admission for June 19 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

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