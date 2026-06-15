Timms Triumphant During Goodin Company Night at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 14, 2026) – Ryan Timms, Blake Ballenger and Cory Yeigh were victorious at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Goodin Company Night.

Timms powered into the lead on Lap 8 and cruised to the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars triumph during the final tune-up at the track prior to the upcoming 5th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs this Wednesday through Saturday.

“I was just reacting to whatever happened in front of me,” he said. “The track is a lot slicker tonight than on a weekly show. We were able to get through there. This thing was lights-out fast. It’s so good to be here in Victory Lane again.

“We had a bad night the last time we were here with the Outlaws. I got upside down. We’re just trying to get better every time we race here, especially for this race coming up. It’s the biggest paying race in sprint car racing. It’s one you really want to win. The best guys in the world are going to be here.”

Andy Pake led the first seven laps before Timms used the bottom in turns three and four to drive into the top spot. A pair of late red flags, including one as Timms was taking the white flag, bunched the field together for two restarts. However, Timms was strong en route to winning by 1.198 seconds.

Tyler Courtney produced a second-place finish.

“I was a little too free on entry,” he said. “I had to be really on top of (the berm) just to get any grip. We’ll work on it. I’m glad we got to come here tonight and work for our stuff for this weekend. It’s going to be a great week. I’m excited.”

Pake rounded out the podium.

“It was a lot of fun, definitely my most fun sprint car race at Huset’s,” he said. “I was really stable and could drive it really straight.”

Daison Pursley posted a fourth-place result after starting 14th and Chase Randall finished fifth.

Kaleb Johnson set quick time overall during qualifying as he, Lee Goos Jr., Justin Henderson, Courtney and Emerson Axsom were quickest in their groups. J.J. Hickle, Randall, Spencer Bayston, Austin McCarl and Timms posted heat race triumphs. Twin Last Chance Showdowns were won by Dominic White and Sam Henderson.

Ballenger took over the top spot on Lap 2 and survived a side-by-side challenge as well as a pair of late cautions to top the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. It marked his first career victory at the track in just his second start.

“It’s awesome,” he beamed on the frontstretch. “I have a bunch of people here to support us. This car was really good.”

Mason Slendy led the opening circuit before Ballenger drove into the lead. Midway through the race, Laney Moore closed quickly and on Lap 14 pulled even with Ballenger entering turn one. The duo appeared to make contact fighting for the bottom with Ballenger holding onto the top spot.

Following back-to-back cautions on the next two circuits, Ballenger pulled away in the waning laps for a margin of victory of 1.201 seconds.

John Lambertz passed Moore for second place with Micah Slendy ending fourth. Aydin Lloyd powered from the 12th starting spot to fifth.

The heat races were won by Mason Slendy, Moore, Dillon Bickett and Lambertz. Brandon Bosma topped the B Main.

Yeigh led the distance of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, which was stymied by six cautions, to win by 1.117 seconds.

“I was looking for the No. 54 car,” he said after his 24th career triumph at the track. “How to keep your composure, I don’t know. I’ll let you know when I figure that out.”

Dustin Gulbrandson – the driver Yeigh was referencing – hustled from 14th to a runner-up result with Chris Ellingson placing third. Ryan DeBoer finished fourth after starting 12th and Tim Dann maneuvered from 16th to fifth.

Yeigh and Ellingson posted heat race wins.

Sunday’s show kicked off a busy week with five races in seven days at Huset’s Speedway. The $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle runs this Wednesday and Thursday followed by the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on Friday and Saturday. All four nights are sanctioned with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Single-day and multiple-day tickets as well as camping spots can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

GOODIN COMPANY NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 14, 2026) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (5); 3. 64-Andy Pake (2); 4. 9P-Daison Pursley (14); 5. 9R-Chase Randall (3); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (8); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram (18); 8. 1K-Kelby Watt (16); 9. 51-Ashton Torgerson (19); 10. 45X-Rees Moran (12); 11. 27A-Emerson Axsom (24); 12. 44-Chris Martin (13); 13. 11-Justin Henderson (9); 14. 14H-Matt Juhl (11); 15. 16-Riley Goodno (25); 16. 88-Austin McCarl (10); 17. 6-JJ Hickle (6); 18. 13-Mark Dobmeier (23); 19. 11M-Jade Hastings (15); 20. 31-Koby Werkmeister (26); 21. 83V-Austin Wood (17); 22. 11D-Dominic White (21); 23. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (22); 24. (DNF) 17S-Spencer Bayston (7); 25. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 26. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek (20).

Last Chance Showdown 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11D-Dominic White (1); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 4. 17A-Jack Anderson (4); 5. 8-Jacob Hughes (5); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (10); 8. 27W-Weston Olson (9); 9. 93-Zach Patterson (8); 10. (DNF) 2W-Alex Pettas (11); 11. (DNS) 88C-Brogan Carder.

Last Chance Showdown 2 (12 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 27A-Emerson Axsom (2); 3. 3-Dayne Kingshott (4); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (3); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 6. 33-Scotty Broty (9); 7. 27-Carson McCarl (10); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 9. 4-Cameron Martin (7); 10. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (11); 11. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 6-JJ Hickle (2); 2. 14H-Matt Juhl (3); 3. 11M-Jade Hastings (1); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 5. 11D-Dominic White (8); 6. 17A-Jack Anderson (7); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 8. 27W-Weston Olson (6); 9. (DNF) 2W-Alex Pettas (9).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 9R-Chase Randall (2); 2. 45X-Rees Moran (1); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 7. 88C-Brogan Carder (5); 8. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 17S-Spencer Bayston (2); 2. 44-Chris Martin (1); 3. 1K-Kelby Watt (3); 4. 11-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 6. 16-Riley Goodno (5); 7. 93-Zach Patterson (6); 8. 92-Zach Daum (8).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (1); 2. 9P-Daison Pursley (3); 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (4); 4. 51-Ashton Torgerson (5); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (2); 6. 3-Dayne Kingshott (7); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 8. 33-Scotty Broty (9); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 64-Andy Pake (2); 3. 83V-Austin Wood (3); 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (5); 5. 27A-Emerson Axsom (4); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 7. 4-Cameron Martin (7); 8. 27-Carson McCarl (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.193 (4); 2. 11M-Jade Hastings, 11.305 (6); 3. 6-JJ Hickle, 11.324 (2); 4. 14H-Matt Juhl, 11.390 (1); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 11.398 (3); 6. 27W-Weston Olson, 11.489 (5); 7. 17A-Jack Anderson, 11.517 (8); 8. 11D-Dominic White, 11.673 (9); 9. 2W-Alex Pettas, 12.019 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 11.269 (5); 2. 45X-Rees Moran, 11.392 (1); 3. 9R-Chase Randall, 11.471 (7); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.610 (4); 5. 88C-Brogan Carder, 11.618 (8); 6. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 11.687 (3); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.776 (6); 8. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.987 (2).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 11-Justin Henderson, 11.320 (3); 2. 44-Chris Martin, 11.588 (8); 3. 17S-Spencer Bayston, 11.601 (2); 4. 1K-Kelby Watt, 11.612 (5); 5. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.798 (7); 6. 93-Zach Patterson, 11.874 (4); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.991 (1); 8. 92-Zach Daum, 11.997 (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.384 (8); 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.504 (1); 3. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.551 (3); 4. 9P-Daison Pursley, 11.676 (5); 5. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 11.702 (9); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.743 (7); 7. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 11.761 (4); 8. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.867 (2); 9. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.882 (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 5 (2 Laps): 1. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 11.673 (8); 2. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.697 (1); 3. 64-Andy Pake, 11.826 (3); 4. 83V-Austin Wood, 11.940 (6); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.942 (2); 6. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.948 (4); 7. 4-Cameron Martin, 12.169 (5); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.234 (7).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3B-Blake Ballenger (2); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (8); 3. 9-Laney Moore (7); 4. 8-Micah Slendy (5); 5. 23-Aydin Lloyd (12); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (15); 7. 11-Karter Heiskell (4); 8. 18-Corbin Erickson (11); 9. 17-Lee Goos Jr (14); 10. 23X-Brandon Bosma (17); 11. 91-Andrew Sullivan (13); 12. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (16); 13. 17D-Dillon Bickett (3); 14. 15-Kaden Schliemann (20); 15. 68-Mason Slendy (1); 16. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (9); 17. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 18. 3D-Dan Griep (19); 19. 14-Nick Barger (10); 20. (DNS) 9A-Hunter Hanson.

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 23X-Brandon Bosma (2); 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson (7); 3. 3D-Dan Griep (1); 4. 15-Kaden Schliemann (11); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 6. 28B-Braden Ockenga (10); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (9); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (5); 9. 20T-Travis Christensen (15); 10. 6K-Logan Kafka (12); 11. 4-Gavin Gregory (8); 12. (DNF) 6-Logan Moore (3); 13. (DNF) 17V-Casey Abbas (6); 14. (DNF) 4D-Logan Domagala (13); 15. (DNF) 0-Brandon Stevenson (16); 16. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (14).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 68-Mason Slendy (1); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 4. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 5. 3D-Dan Griep (5); 6. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 8. 4D-Logan Domagala (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 9-Laney Moore (3); 2. 3B-Blake Ballenger (1); 3. 18-Corbin Erickson (5); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. 23X-Brandon Bosma (7); 6. 17V-Casey Abbas (4); 7. 28B-Braden Ockenga (2); 8. 18D-Dalton Domagala (8).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 17D-Dillon Bickett (1); 2. 11-Karter Heiskell (2); 3. 23-Aydin Lloyd (7); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 5. 6-Logan Moore (4); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (5); 7. 15-Kaden Schliemann (8); 8. 20T-Travis Christensen (3).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 2. 8-Micah Slendy (2); 3. 14-Nick Barger (4); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (5); 6. 4-Gavin Gregory (1); 7. 6K-Logan Kafka (7); 8. 0-Brandon Stevenson (8).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (14); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (2); 4. 99-Ryan DeBoer (12); 5. 40-Tim Dann (16); 6. 45-Craig Hanisch (9); 7. 21T-Trevor Tesch (7); 8. 81-Lance Nordstrom (4); 9. 1X-Aaron Foote (18); 10. 3-Matt Steuerwald (11); 11. 33-Garet Deboer (13); 12. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (17); 13. 71-Shaun Taylor (15); 14. 21-Ron Howe (3); 15. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (8); 16. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (6); 17. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (5); 18. (DNS) 29Z-JJ Zebell.

Heat 1: Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 9-Kyle DeBoer (3); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (6); 4. 21-Ron Howe (2); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (8); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (9); 7. 33-Garet Deboer (7); 8. 71-Shaun Taylor (5); 9. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (4).

Heat 2: Performance One (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chris Ellingson (1); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 3. 21T-Trevor Tesch (5); 4. 81-Lance Nordstrom (2); 5. 45-Craig Hanisch (7); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4); 7. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 8. 40-Tim Dann (6); 9. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (9).

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10) and Ryan Timms – 1 (June 14)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14) and Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10); Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 14)

UP NEXT –

Wednesday and Thursday for the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle and Friday and Saturday for the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.