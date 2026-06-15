Torrential Storms Postpone ASCS National Tour at Batesville to July 10

LOCUST GROVE, AR (JUNE 13, 2026) — With several storms affecting Batesville Motor Speedway and more rain expected later throughout the evening, American Sprint Car Series and track officials have postponed Saturday’s program to Friday, July 10.

The decision was made in the best interest of driver and fan safety, with multiple inches of rain on the grounds. The rescheduled date will be part of a two-day weekend with Texarkana 67 Speedway taking place on Saturday, July 11.

The American Sprint Car Series will now turn its focus towards two nights in Kansas for The Big One at Belleville High Banks on Friday-Saturday, June 26-27.