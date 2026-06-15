Williams Grove Will Kickoff 36th Speedweek Series June 26

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 36th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series will kickoff at Williams Grove Speedway in just two weeks, on Friday night, June 26.

Williams Grove will play host to a pair of speedweek events again this season with the Zemco Headers LLC. 37th annual Mitch Smith Memorial paying $20,000 to win taking center stage on July 3.

A & S Landscaping will present the speedweek opener at Williams Grove Speedway on June 26 with a $10,000 to win feature on tap.

The fastest qualifier in both speedweek racing programs at Williams Grove will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award recipients.

The wingless super sportsman will also compete in the speedweek opener, spinning off a feature event only while the famed Mitch Smith Memorial is a stand-alone sprint spectacular featuring fireworks.

Both Williams Grove speedweek races are part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series.

Action gets underway both nights at 7:30 pm.

Banner fields of sprint cars are expected for the 2026 speedweek series.

Australian invader James McFadden, a former regular at Williams Grove Speedway, has announced his intention to follow the series aboard the Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 machine.

Anthony Macri claimed the overall 2025 speedweek title.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.