SANTOS III CRUISES TO FOURTH BERLIN MUST SEE VICTORY

From David Sink

June 6, 2026 – Marne, Michigan – Bobby Santos III took the lead on lap 2 of the 30-lap Must See Racing Sprint Series main event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan Saturday night and never looked back en-route to a $5,000 payday. It was his fourth career MSR victory dating back to July 27, 2018, at Berlin Raceway.

Santos III was also the evenings fast qualifier (13.190) and picked up an additional $500 from P1 Chassis for his efforts.

Troy DeCaire got the jump from his pole starting position and led the opening lap of the feature event before his engine would expire one lap later. Santos III, who had already made the pass for the lead before DeCaire’s mount expired, resumed the 30-lap event as the point man.

Santos III would build a half straightaway lead the remainder of the race until a lap 27 caution would see the field set for one final restart. Santos III would assume the point once again and cruise to a 1.122 second margin over runner-up Kody Swanson.

“I wouldn’t say it was necessarily easy” explained Santos III in victory lane. “The lapped traffic is so hard here. Once we got to the tail of the field I was struggling, just like everybody else in traffic. Not sure how close the guys got behind me. I gotta thank my car owner Dick Fieler and DJ Racing for everything he does for me. It feels good to get a win” concluded Santos III.

Jason Blonde was third followed by Eric Humphries and Jimmy McCune rounding out the top five.

TTI Machine Heat Race #1 was won by DeCaire while Homestead For Veterans Heat Race #2 went to Charlie Schultz.

Santos III, along with Davey Hamilton Jr., were attempting to participate in the “Pavement Double”. In addition to Saturday’s Berlin Raceway MSR event, the two will compete in Sunday afternoon’s USAC Silver Crown Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Maddison, Illinois, giving them the distinction of coopeting in two separate pavement events within a 24-hour-period.

The Must See Racing Sprint Series will now be idle until an appearance at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday July 11.

30-Lap Feature Results:

1. 22a-Bobby Snatos III; 2. 50m-Kody Swanson; 3. 44-Jason Blonde; 4. 15-Eric Humphries; 5. 88-Jimmy McCune; 6. 5-Joe Liguori; 7. 9s-Charlie Schultz; 8. z10-Kevin Mingus; 9. 4-Donnie Adams Jr.; 10. 6k-Quintin Saayman; 11. 88a-Chase Locke; 12. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.; 13. 94w-Geoff Wade; 14. 88jr- Jimmy McCune Jr.; 15. 11g-Tom Geren; 16. 37-Becket Koss; 17. 41-Troy DeCaire; DNS 13-Race Bible