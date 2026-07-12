CREAGER COLLECTS FIRST USAC MTM WIN IN 5 YEARS AT BLOOMINGTON

By Richie Murray

Bloomington, Indiana (July 10, 2026)………It’s been a long five year wait for Ian Creager to return to USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget victory lane.

But on Friday night at Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway, it was finally his turn to get back to the top for the first time since July 2021.

Creager’s third career series victory came after charging from the seventh starting position, then taking over the lead late in the going of the 20-lap feature.

Fellow fourth row starter Bryce Massingill finished second with Kole Kirkman third, Zach Wigal fourth and Trisdon Brown rounding out the top five.

Jon Watson led early before Kole Kirkman and Trisdon Brown traded the lead throughout the bulk of the race. Creager then took control and finished his first victory in a long while. His two previous scores came at Peru, Indiana’s Circus City Speedway in 2020 and Ohio’s Waynesfield Raceway Park in 2021.

Heat races presented by Jeff Hill Trailer Sales, Stiefel’s Home & Auto, Hoosier Auto Racing Fans and Performance Electronics were won by Tyler Nelson, Trisdon Brown, Zach Wigal, and Ian Creager who charged from sixth to the win. The semi-feature was won by Luke Lemons.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 10, 2026 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Nelson (#91N Nelson) (2), 2. Bryce Massingill (#35 Massingill) (3), 3. Parker Leek (#7x Middleton) (6), 4. Jace Sparks (#21J Fedorczyk) (8), 5. Jonathon Decker (#5D Decker) (4), 6. Luke Lemons (#33L Lemons) (1), 7. Derrick Noffsinger (#18N Noffsinger) (7), 8. Josh Hodge (#35s Hodge) (5). NT

STIEFEL’S HOME & AUTO SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Trisdon Brown (#2 Briggs) (1), 2. Matt Lux (#5 Wells) (5), 3. Noah Whitehouse (#77 Holderfield) (2), 4. Ashley Schloss (#11s Schloss) (7), 5. Brayden Schwartz (#55s Schwartz) (3), 6. Chase Hodge (#7c Hodge) (4), 7. Elijah Knoke (#4K Roell) (6), 8. Taten Long (#99L Long) (8). NT

HOOSIER AUTO RACING FANS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Zach Wigal (#18 Wigal) (3), 2. Kole Kirkman (#5m Magic) (5), 3. Dylan Trost (#21 Trost) (4), 4. Parker Perry (#7G Gresham) (7), 5. Carl Peterson (#49 Peterson) (6), 6. Troy Borsos (#21T Borsos) (8). NT

PERFORMANCE ELECTRONICS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ian Creager (#36 Creager) (6), 2. Jon Watson (#2w Watson) (1), 3. Buddy Hollmeyer (#11 Taylor) (2), 4. Jalen Cox (#11x Cox) (4), 5. Stratton Briggs (#71 Briggs) (5), 6. Tyler Watkins (#67 Watkins) (3), 7. Cole Morgan (#7m Morgan) (7). NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: John Ralsten (#2R Ralsten) & Landen Francis (#85L Francis).

SEMI: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Luke Lemons (1), 2. Elijah Knoke (6), 3. Chase Hodge (2), 4. Tyler Watkins (4), 5. Cole Morgan (8), 6. Taten Long (10), 7. Derrick Noffsinger (5), 8. Troy Borsos (3). NT

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FEATURE: (20 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ian Creager (7), 2. Bryce Massingill (8), 3. Kole Kirkman (2), 4. Zach Wigal (6), 5. Trisdon Brown (3), 6. Matt Lux (5), 7. Stratton Briggs (20), 8. Tyler Nelson (4), 9. Buddy Hollmeyer (12), 10. Parker Leek (9), 11. Carl Peterson (19), 12. Parker Perry (15), 13. Dylan Trost (11), 14. Jace Sparks (13), 15. Jalen Cox (16), 16. Luke Lemons (21), 17. Tyler Watkins (24), 18. Noah Whitehouse (10), 19. Jonathon Decker (17), 20. Ashley Schloss (14), 21. Brayden Schwartz (18), 22. Elijah Knoke (22), 23. Chase Hodge (23), 24. Jon Watson (1). NT

NEXT USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: July 11, 2026 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

‍CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Jeff Hill Trailer Sales First Heat Winner: Tyler Nelson

Stiefel’s Home & Auto Second Heat Winner: Trisdon Brown

Hoosier Auto Racing Fans Third Heat Winner: Zach Wigal

Performance Electronics Fourth Heat Winner: Ian Creager

Performance Powder Coating Hard Charger: Stratton Briggs (20th to 7th)

LynK Chassis 10th Place Finisher: Parker Leek