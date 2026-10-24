Macedo Wins Wild Jason Johnson Classic with Jason Johnson Racing

By Alex Nieten

TEXARKANA, AR (October 23, 2026) – You couldn’t have written a more storybook script for Friday night at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visited the Arkansas oval for the first time. A huge debut packed two events into one weekend for the best Sprint Car talent in the world, and it opened with the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends.

It’s always a special night for Carson Macedo Jason Johnson Racing no matter what happens on track. It’s a celebration of their founder and one of the most admired men to ever grace the pit area. Family and friends of the “Ragin’ Cajun” flocked to Texarkana to celebrate the life of Johnson with a night of racing. And they got the perfect ending to the event they look forward to every year.

A chaotic and unforgettable 41-lap main event punctuated the evening. Early on it was Cole Macedo in control searching for his first Series win. Then Logan Schuchart took command before a heartbreaking run in with a car spun in Turn 1. That gifted David Gravel the lead with only six circuits remaining and Carson Macedo in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 on his tail. The green flag flew, and Macedo went on the attack right away with a slide job. Gravel countered with a crossover to take it back, but only a lap later Macedo ripped the cushion and squeezed by Gravel to snatch the lead and send the packed stands into a frenzy. Macedo held on during the final two circuits for a victory that made sure there wasn’t a dry eye at the track.

“Hats off to Philip Dietz,” Macedo said. “Man, what a cool deal. To win this race is really special to me. Jason Johnson built this team from the ground up. All of his family is here, his mom and dad, his son Jaxx. To be able to get on the wing with him was really special. Man, I couldn’t believe it. When I crossed the finish line, I was super pumped.”

It’s the seventh triumph of the 2026 campaign for Macedo and the JJR crew. Friday marked the second time that the team has topped the Jason Johnson Classic. The first came in the inaugural running in 2019 with David Gravel behind the wheel. The 65th World of Outlaws win of Macedo’s career moves him one away from tying both Bobby Davis Jr. and Craig Dollansky for 14th all-time.

David Gravel held on to the runner-up position for his 32nd podium of the season in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2.

Sheldon Haudenschild brought the KCP Racing No. 18 home third for his 28th top three of 2026.

Cole Macedo and Buddy Kofoid completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel grabbed his 21st Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night this season.

Gravel then collected his 24th Simpson Quick Time of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Tyler Courtney (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Logan Schuchart (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Sheldon Haudenschild.

Haudenschild also topped the Toyota Dash.

Bryce Lucius won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Ashton Torgerson wheeled from 24th to eighth to take KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Emerson Axsom finished seventh and collected the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

That also made Axsom the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Cole Macedo clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Logan Schuchart.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars battle for $25,000 at Texarkana 67 Speedway’s 39th Short Track Nationals on Saturday, Oct. 24. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (41 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 2. 2-David Gravel[4]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[12]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]; 8. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[24]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom[19]; 10. 55-Brady Bacon[16]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 13. 23-Garet Williamson[14]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston[13]; 15. 17B-Bill Balog[10]; 16. 52-Blake Hahn[22]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 18. 16C-Skylar Gee[18]; 19. 12X-Landon Crawley[20]; 20. 6-Bryce Lucius[21]; 21. (DNF) 40-Howard Moore[23]; 22. (DNF) 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 23. (DNF) 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 24. (DNF) 5-Brenham Crouch[15]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 6-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 3. 40-Howard Moore[4]; 4. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[12]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 8. 6C-Cody Gardner[11]; 9. 7T-Landon Thompson[9]; 10. 0-Eric Baldaccini[15]; 11. F1-JJ Hickle[10]; 12. 21G-Garth Kasiner[14]; 13. G6-Brad Bowden[18]; 14. 79-Gage Montgomery[3]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno[16]; 16. 85-Colby Stubblefield[13]; 17. 9-Josh McCord[19]; 18. (DNF) 71-Brady Baker[1]; 19. (DNS) 51-Steven Snyder Jr

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 4. 2-David Gravel[4]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[8]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[8]; 7. 71-Brady Baker[2]; 8. 7T-Landon Thompson[9]; 9. (DNF) 85-Colby Stubblefield[10]; 10. (DNF) 51-Steven Snyder Jr[4]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 5-Brenham Crouch[3]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 7. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 8. 6C-Cody Gardner[6]; 9. 0-Eric Baldaccini[9]; 10. (DNF) 9-Josh McCord[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]; 6. 40-Howard Moore[7]; 7. 6-Bryce Lucius[5]; 8. F1-JJ Hickle[8]; 9. 21G-Garth Kasiner[9]; 10. G6-Brad Bowden[10]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 4. 55-Brady Bacon[1]; 5. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[7]; 8. 88R-Ryder Laplante[9]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 12.429[17]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.457[14]; 3. 71-Brady Baker, 12.545[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.588[18]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.662[10]; 6. 5-Brenham Crouch, 12.665[1]; 7. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 12.678[15]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran, 12.734[4]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.774[8]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.809[19]; 11. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.831[20]; 12. 6C-Cody Gardner, 12.893[12]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.909[6]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.916[16]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery, 12.985[2]; 16. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 13.037[7]; 17. 7T-Landon Thompson, 13.355[5]; 18. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.496[11]; 19. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 13.882[9]; 20. 9-Josh McCord, 14.253[13]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.456[5]; 2. 55-Brady Bacon, 12.490[2]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.625[1]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.629[4]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.690[9]; 6. 19-Brent Marks, 12.762[14]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.769[3]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.837[7]; 9. 6-Bryce Lucius, 12.842[8]; 10. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.989[15]; 11. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.023[6]; 12. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.074[18]; 13. 40-Howard Moore, 13.220[10]; 14. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.227[19]; 15. F1-JJ Hickle, 13.323[12]; 16. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.437[16]; 17. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 13.465[11]; 18. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 13.667[13]; 19. G6-Brad Bowden, 14.116[17]