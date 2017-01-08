Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash announced for SOD at Butler Speedway

From SOD

ERIE, Mich. (January 7, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP proudly announces that Driven Racing Oil has partnered with SOD to present the Battlegrounds Bash for the three 2017 SOD races at Butler Speedway.

Butler Speedway is the birthplace of sprint car racing in Michigan. Sprints On Dirt, leads all regional sprint car racing sanctioning bodies as the most progressive, innovative body in the nation. The partnership of these two leaders presents racers and fans alike a great opportunity to be part of a new, exciting mini-series.

Now, another leader, Driven Racing Oil, has joined the partnership. Driven Racing Oil shares the same leadership spirit in the highly competitive field of racing lubricants. No oil is tested in competition like Driven Racing Oil, and no oil that you can buy has proven itself in Victory Lane like Driven Racing Oil. That’s a track record of a leader that you can believe in.

Driven Racing Oil ‘s Scott Diehl stated: “We are really excited to partner with SOD and Engine Pro with the Battlegrounds Bash as we really appreciate the opportunity to support Sprint Car racing and their engine builders as we continue to grow our business. We look forward to fostering these relationships to mutually benefit the racers along and the other fine companies involved with Sprints On Dirt.”

The first race of the Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash will be on Saturday, June 17, the first Michigan International Speedway 2017 NASCAR weekend; the second race will be on Saturday, July 22, the MIS Faster Horses Festival weekend; and the Battleground Bash Championship will be on Saturday, August 12, the MIS final NASCAR weekend.

The series will pay a five-place point fund for the three races, and the Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash champion will have a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 2.

Get to know Driven Racing Oil at http://www.drivenracingoil.com. For more information about Butler Motor Speedway, go to www.butlerspeedway.net. To meet Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.