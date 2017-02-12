Gil Sonner Passes Away at Age 82

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 12, 2017) — Legendary sprint car owner Gil Sonner has passed away at age 82. Sonner is one of the longest running car owners in the spot fielding a car in 50 straight editions of the Knoxville Nationals. Sonner’s blue and white 47 sprint cars are a fixture of the sport.

Sonner is an inductee of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum and Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sonner’s family and friends.