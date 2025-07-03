Macri dominates Port Royal Speedweek feature

Port Royal,PA (July 2,2025)- Anthony Macri led the distance in the 30 lap feature as part of PA Speedweek but it wasn’t without drama. Macri and Larson started on the front row with Macri shooting to the lead.

Larson maintained second but could not close on the leader. With 12 laps left Larson spun on his own and would re-start in 13th. After a a caution and a red, Larson had worked his way forward and was on Macri’s tail, however as cars began running low on fuel, a red came out for a fuel stop with four laps to go.

On the re-start Macri used his Port Royal experience and powered to the $10,000 win with Larson, Chase Dietz, Ryan Smith and Logan Wagner following.

Chase Dietz won the URC feature.

410 Sprints – Winged

410 A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 3. 23-Chase Dietz[5]; 4. 69K-Ryan Smith[6]; 5. 55-Logan Wagner[9]; 6. 2-AJ Flick[17]; 7. 12D-Lance Dewease[4]; 8. 48-Danny Dietrich[13]; 9. 11-TJ Stutts[14]; 10. 67-Justin Whittall[3]; 11. 66-Ryan Newton[18]; 12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[11]; 13. 75-Cameron Smith[16]; 14. 77-Michael Walter[12]; 15. 51-Freddie Rahmer[23]; 16. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[21]; 17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]; 18. 95H-Kody Hartlaub[15]; 19. 5K-Jake Karklin[24]; 20. 8E-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 21. 35-Austin Bishop[19]; 22. 55W-Mike Wagner[20]; 23. 45-Jeff Halligan[22]; 24. 99-Devin Adams[8]

410 B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]; 2. 45-Jeff Halligan[1]; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 4. 5K-Jake Karklin[6]; 5. 20-Brady Bacon[8]; 6. 12-Blane Heimbach[10]; 7. 47K-Kody Lehman[7]; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair[13]; 9. 22-Doug Hammaker[12]; 10. 12J-Derek Hauck[5]; 11. 91-Preston Lattomus[11]; 12. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[20]; 13. 67J-JJ Loss[16]; 14. 53AU-Alex Attard[19]; 15. 47-Todd King[9]; 16. 8-Billy Dietrich[3]; 17. 19R-Tyler Walker[15]; 18. 95-Garrett Bard[17]; 19. 7-Chris Smith[14]; 20. 10-Jake Waters[18]; 21. 27S-Robbie Kendall[21]; 22. 39-Jordan Thomas[22]

410 Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Justin Whittall[1]; 2. 23-Chase Dietz[4]; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[2]; 4. 11-TJ Stutts[6]; 5. 2-AJ Flick[10]; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich[5]; 7. 12J-Derek Hauck[9]; 8. 47-Todd King[11]; 9. 55M-Domenic Melair[7]; 10. 95-Garrett Bard[3]; 11. 27S-Robbie Kendall[8]

410 Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 69K-Ryan Smith[4]; 2. 99-Devin Adams[2]; 3. 77-Michael Walter[6]; 4. 75-Cameron Smith[3]; 5. 35-Austin Bishop[5]; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan[1]; 7. 47K-Kody Lehman[10]; 8. 91-Preston Lattomus[7]; 9. 19R-Tyler Walker[9]; 10. 53AU-Alex Attard[8]

410 Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 3. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[3]; 4. 95H-Kody Hartlaub[2]; 5. 66-Ryan Newton[6]; 6. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 7. 5K-Jake Karklin[7]; 8. 12-Blane Heimbach[8]; 9. 7-Chris Smith[10]; 10. (DNS) 10-Jake Waters; 11. (DNS) 39-Jordan Thomas

410 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12D-Lance Dewease[1]; 2. 55-Logan Wagner[2]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 4. 8E-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 5. 55W-Mike Wagner[3]; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer[7]; 7. 20-Brady Bacon[9]; 8. 22-Doug Hammaker[6]; 9. 67J-JJ Loss[10]; 10. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[8]

410 Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 23-Chase Dietz, 00:15.859[4]; 2. 69K-Ryan Smith, 00:15.896[10]; 3. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:16.205[9]; 4. 45-Jeff Halligan, 00:16.224[5]; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:16.230[2]; 6. 99-Devin Adams, 00:16.274[1]; 7. 95-Garrett Bard, 00:16.296[15]; 8. 75-Cameron Smith, 00:16.311[8]; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich, 00:16.402[3]; 10. 35-Austin Bishop, 00:16.418[11]; 11. 11-TJ Stutts, 00:16.450[6]; 12. 77-Michael Walter, 00:16.486[20]; 13. 55M-Domenic Melair, 00:16.520[12]; 14. 91-Preston Lattomus, 00:16.526[14]; 15. 27S-Robbie Kendall, 00:16.530[16]; 16. 53AU-Alex Attard, 00:16.598[7]; 17. 12J-Derek Hauck, 00:16.623[17]; 18. 19R-Tyler Walker, 00:16.657[21]; 19. 2-AJ Flick, 00:16.660[19]; 20. 47K-Kody Lehman, 00:16.818[18]; 21. 47-Todd King, 00:17.114[13]

410 Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:16.073[2]; 2. 8E-Brock Zearfoss, 00:16.169[5]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:16.226[8]; 4. 12D-Lance Dewease, 00:16.306[17]; 5. 95H-Kody Hartlaub, 00:16.460[4]; 6. 55-Logan Wagner, 00:16.465[1]; 7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 00:16.475[7]; 8. 55W-Mike Wagner, 00:16.476[6]; 9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 00:16.480[9]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:16.731[14]; 11. 66-Ryan Newton, 00:16.750[10]; 12. 22-Doug Hammaker, 00:16.819[18]; 13. 5K-Jake Karklin, 00:16.882[19]; 14. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:16.949[20]; 15. 12-Blane Heimbach, 00:16.979[21]; 16. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 00:17.034[12]; 17. 10-Jake Waters, 00:17.063[11]; 18. 20-Brady Bacon, 00:17.086[16]; 19. 7-Chris Smith, 00:17.280[3]; 20. 67J-JJ Loss, 00:17.350[15]; 21. 39-Jordan Thomas, 00:17.395[13]

26 entries

360 Sprints – Winged

URC A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 23-Chase Dietz[6]; 2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[5]; 3. 41-Logan Rumsey[11]; 4. M1-Mark Smith[7]; 5. 47-Adam Carberry[1]; 6. 35S-Buddy Schweibinz[8]; 7. 63-Josh Weller[2]; 8. 7S-Ryan Smith[25]; 9. 29R-Seth Schnoke[20]; 10. 669-Dylan Cisney[3]; 11. 17-Cole Young[10]; 12. 91-Preston Lattomus[13]; 13. 42U-Tyler Ulrich[9]; 14. 11T-Mike Thompson[15]; 15. 71-Josh Spicer[18]; 16. 11H-Hayden Miller[4]; 17. 18M-Brayden Mickley[17]; 18. 70D-Frankie Herr[14]; 19. 22G-Bryn Gohn[23]; 20. 14-Colton Moyer[16]; 21. 3-Will Brunson[21]; 22. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[22]; 23. 45-Wyatt Walizer[24]; 24. 27-Jacob Galloway[26]; 25. 77-Derek Locke[12]; 26. 10N-Nick Yinger[19]

URC Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. M1-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 63-Josh Weller[7]; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher[6]; 4. 17-Cole Young[4]; 5. 91-Preston Lattomus[3]; 6. 14-Colton Moyer[8]; 7. 10N-Nick Yinger[9]; 8. 7S-Ryan Smith[2]; 9. 27-Jacob Galloway[5]

URC Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 669-Dylan Cisney[3]; 2. 47-Adam Carberry[6]; 3. 11H-Hayden Miller[4]; 4. 41-Logan Rumsey[5]; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr[1]; 6. 18M-Brayden Mickley[2]; 7. 29R-Seth Schnoke[7]; 8. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[8]; 9. 45-Wyatt Walizer[9]

URC Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35S-Buddy Schweibinz[3]; 2. 42U-Tyler Ulrich[1]; 3. 23-Chase Dietz[8]; 4. 77-Derek Locke[5]; 5. 11T-Mike Thompson[4]; 6. 71-Josh Spicer[7]; 7. 3-Will Brunson[2]; 8. 22G-Bryn Gohn[6]