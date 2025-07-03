FIREWORKS SHOW CANCELED AT PVILLE SPEEDWAY/ RACES STILL ON

From Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. has made the announcement that due to yesterday’s unfortunate fireworks facility explosion in Esparto, this Friday’s fireworks display following the races has been canceled.

The race program, however, will still be contested with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models taking to the track.

“The company that was supplying and housing our fireworks that were to be used on Friday night, was part of yesterday’s unfortunate explosion and fire in Esparto,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell.

This devastating incident resulted not only in the complete loss of our fireworks supplier’s inventory, but more importantly, the loss of lives of individuals who have long been part of bringing celebration and joy to communities across California, including ours. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and team members affected by this heartbreaking event.

We understand how much our community looks forward to the Independence Day fireworks at the speedway each year. It is a tradition we cherish, and one we hoped to continue in 2025. However, out of respect for those lost and due to the unforeseen loss of available inventory, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s fireworks portion of the event.

As noted, the July 4th race program will continue as scheduled.

We thank our fans for their understanding and continued support, and we encourage everyone to keep the families impacted by the Esparto tragedy in their hearts during this holiday.

For those who would like to request a refund, please email info@eventsprout.com. The EventSprout team will be available to process refund requests.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com