Pellamotors.Com And Kraig Ford To Be “Official Vehicle Providers Of Knoxville Raceway” Partnership

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 15, 2017) – PellaMotors.com of Pella, Iowa and Kraig Ford in Oskaloosa, Iowa will be the “Official Vehicle Providers of Knoxville Raceway”. The partnership commences with PellaMotors.com/Kraig Ford Opening Night at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 15.

Both owned by long-time Knoxville Raceway supporter Craig Ford, PellaMotors.com and Kraig Ford will supply a new pace truck for the track in 2017 to be unveiled soon. The dealerships also provide the crowd-pleasing t-shirt gun and shooting truck, a hospitality vehicle, marketing vehicle and touring truck for the track’s traveling sprint car simulator.

“Race fans have proven that they’re the most loyal of any professional sports and we’ve seen that over the years from the fans at Knoxville Raceway,” said Craig Ford, owner of PellaMotors.com and Kraig Ford. “We’re proud to continue this partnership with Knoxville and bring our new dealership, Kraig Ford, into the mix as well.”

PellaMotors.com and Kraig Ford will officially start the 2017 Lucas Oil Knoxville Championship Cup Series Knoxville Raceway season with opening night on Saturday, April 16. All three classes – 410, 360 and 305 sprint cars – will be in action. A practice night and season kick-off party free to the public will be held on Friday, April 14.

“Pella Motors has been a long-time supporter of Knoxville Raceway and we’re happy to welcome Kraig Ford in Oskaloosa to our track family, too,” said Kendra Jacobs, Director of Marketing at Knoxville Raceway. “You won’t meet too many people more enthusiastic about racing and the fans here at Knoxville than Craig Ford. We’re lucky to have a committed partner and supporter like him.”

For more information, visit PellaMotors.com and KraigFord.com. Fans can also “like” them at www.facebook.com/pellamotors.net on Facebook and follow @PellaMotors on Twitter.

For more information on Knoxville Raceway, including the full 2017 season schedule, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, “like” us at facebook.com/KnoxvilleRaceway, or follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and @KnoxvilleRaceway on Instagram. Video highlights and feature pieces on drivers, teams and more can be found at www.youtube.com/KnoxvilleRaceway. The free Knoxville Raceway app, available for both Apple and Android devices, provides live timing and scoring, driver info and exclusive information.