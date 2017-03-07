Becker Kicks Off Season at Silver Dollar

From Petersen Media

Sean Becker and Menne Motorsports have been familiar front runners at Silver Dollar Speedway the last few years. With the 2017 season kicking off on Friday night, Becker and team continued to the trend as ‘The Shark’ charged from his sixth starting spot to finish third.

“We rolled out a brand new car for the season opener, and we were all really happy with how it handled,” Sean Becker said. “We had good speed all night, and got a nice finish to open things up.”

Timing the Mike’s Hard Lemonade/Cherry Street Mini Storage/Menne Ranch Hay, Inc. No. 75 entry in third fastest in qualifying time trials, Becker would battle with Michael Kofoid during heat race action before recording a second place finish at the line.

Pulling the six-pill during the redraw, Becker would line the Astro Titanium/Ponybracket.com/Hunt’s Race World backed entry up in the third row on a very slicked off Silver Dollar Speedway racing surface.

Taking a liking to the top of the speedway, Becker would get by Sean Watts early in the race, before later clearing Bud Kaeding to take over the fourth spot. As the track began to start taking rubber, Becker would get around Willie Croft for the third position and then began to reel in DJ Netto.

Getting to Netto, Becker would make a bid on the inside for the second spot but rubber on the top side of the track gave Netto the advantage and kept Becker in third. With most of the field finding the rubber, things would become status quo for the back half of the race as Becker hung on to finish third.

“It was kind of a bummer that it took rubber, because we had a really good car,” Becker added. “I want to thank Dan Menne and all these companies who support us and make this all possible. We are looking forward to this coming weekend if the weather cooperates.”

Becker would like to thank Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cherry Street Mini Storage, Menne Ranch Hay Inc., Astro Titanium, Ponybracket.com, Hunt’s Race World, Molecule, Shaver Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, K&N, Pioneer Auto Body, and The Joie of Seating for their support in 2017.