Lane Automotive & MSD Ignition back SOD Fast Master Award

ERIE, MI (March 13, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is pleased to announce that long-time sponsor partner Lane Automotive and new sponsor partner MSD Ignition have joined together as the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Fast Master Award sponsors in 2017.

When Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP decided to pay heat races winners last season, Lane Automotive jumped right in as a heat race sponsor. Now, with SOD’s 2017 race programs to include qualifying at most races, Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition have teamed up to sponsor the Fast Master Award that will award cash to each heat group fast qualifier.

Founded in 1964 by George Lane, Lane Automotive has become a speed equipment industry phenomenon, and is now comprised of four separate divisions including Motor State Distributing, Allstar Performance, Lane Collectables, and the Lane Automotive Showroom. Known the world over as a premier supplier of performance parts and accessories for racers, hot rodders, truck and off-road enthusiasts, the company serves customers around the world from its ultra-modern 275,000-square-foot distribution center and office complex located in Watervliet, Michigan. Visit http://laneautomotive.com/ to learn all about Lane Automotive.

MSD was founded in 1970 and is one of the most recognized industry names in ignition system products, EFI products and high performance parts. The company designs, develops, tests and assembles its entire line of ignition boxes, crank triggers, distributors, EFI systems, transmission controllers, spark plugs, coils, spark plug wires, and other performance parts from its headquarters in El Paso, Texas, where it encompasses over 150,000 square feet and employees over 400 employees. Meet SOD’s newest sponsor partner at www.msdperformance.com.

The Allstar Performance division of Lane Automotive is also returning as an Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP sponsor partner in 2017. Allstar will award the second place finisher in the Engler Machine and Tool heat race a $100 product certificate.

Allstar Performance is dedicated to making race car or hot rod construction quicker, easier and less expensive. The Allstar Performance line of hot rod hardware has its own colorful catalog. The Allstar line is an outstanding collection of parts and accessories designed to work well and save the car builder money. Many popular Allstar parts are “one-off” designs, not to be found anywhere else that are capably manufactured by skilled craftsmen, many of whom are racers themselves. Visit Allstar at http://www.allstarperformance.com/.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

