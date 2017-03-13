Sean Becker and Menne Motorsports Shine at Silver Cup

PETERSEN MEDIA- One week after finishing third at the Mini Gold Cup in Chico, CA, Sean Becker and Menne Motorsports returned to the familiar ¼ mile and picked up their first win of the season on Friday night before finishing second during the Silver Cup finale on Saturday.

“Overall it was a really good weekend for our team,” Sean Becker said. “Friday night was a lot of fun racing with Andy Forsberg for the win, and Saturday night we had an issue in time trials, but thanks to a lot of great people we were able to get it fixed and race the rest of the night.”

During Friday night’s Silver Cup opener, Becker would get things underway by timing the Mike’s Hard Lemonade/Menne Ranch Hay Inc./Cherry Street Mini Storage No. 75 machine in fifth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Finishing fourth in his heat race, Becker would sneak into the nightly redraw as a top qualifier was able to win their heat. Taking advantage of the spot, more good fortune would find the Roseville, CA driver as he would grab the one pill.

Starting alongside Andy Forsberg, Becker would get the early lead. As the leaders approached lapped traffic, things would get exciting as the two Silver Dollar Speedway favorites began a torrid battle for the top spot.

Setting an extremely fast pace through traffic, Becker was able to match every challenge Forsberg threw at him and was able to score his first win of the 2017 season.

Saturday night’s Silver Cup finale would be ran under the Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster banner, and Becker would find himself going out 30th for time trials with 31 cars checked into the pit area.

Laying down the 14th fastest lap of the night on his first lap, Becker would come up lame on his second lap and come to a stop. Going back to the pit area it was an all hands on deck scene as crew members from various teams were aiding Menne Motorsports in finding and fixing their issue.

Able to make the call for the heat race, Becker would grab the win and punch his ticket into both the Dash and the Feature Event.

Running seventh in the Dash, Becker would take the green flag for the 30-lap feature event from the fourth row.

With the track a bit choppy in spots, the feature event would be extremely exciting once the race got going after a trio of early stoppages. Running in the sixth spot for most of the race, Becker’s machine would come alive late in the race. Following a restart with just 10-laps to go in the race, ‘The Shark’ would live up to his long-time nickname as he found himself in the third spot late in the race.

Continuing to dig in the race’s final laps, Becker would get to the second spot in traffic, where he would end up finishing.

“After the way our Saturday night started, I really owe it to my team for giving me a car that was able to come forward and contend for the win,” Becker added. “Again, I am just so thankful to this Menne Motorsports team, and everyone in this racing community for all of their help.”

Becker would like to thank Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cherry Street Mini Storage, Menne Ranch Hay Inc., Astro Titanium, Ponybracket.com, Hunt’s Race World, Molecule, Shaver Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, K&N, Pioneer Auto Body, and The Joie of Seating for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 3, Wins- 1, Top 5’s- 3, Top 10’s- 3

ON TAP: Becker and Menne Motorsports will return to Silver Dollar Speedway on March 31st for the second Civil War Series event before heading to Antioch Speedway on April 1st to kick off the new Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

