Racing Continues This Friday Night at Chico

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (March 26, 2017) — After a 20-day absence, the sights and sounds of dirt track auto racing returns to the famed quarter-mile clay oval known as the Silver Dollar Speedway. This Friday night, March 31st, the speedway will host round number two for the traveling Civil War Sprint Car Series. Back on March 11th, Chico hosted the first Civil War race of the season and saw over 30 sprint cars compete for the win.

Silver Dollar Speedway has also scheduled Friday night championship point series divisions with the IMCA Sport Mods and Street Stocks. It will mark the second point race of the year for the Sport Mods. Brian Cooper holds a slim one-point advantage over Shane Devolder and a two-point edge over Phillip Shelby.

The Street Stocks raced a non-point show on March 10th with Corey Hall holding off Kevin Lesch for the win. A total of 12 cars attended the first race; however, more are expected this Friday because it is the first official point race of 2017.

The pit gate will open at 4 PM while the front grandstands will open at 6 PM. Racing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM. The adult general admission ticket will cost $17.00. On this night seniors and juniors are $14.00 with children just $6.00. Kids five and under are FREE.

To avoid standing in long lines the Speedway now has an on-line purchase tickets option located at www.silverdollarspeedway.com .

Fremont’s Shane Golobic won the opening round race and is considered one of the favorites heading into this Friday nights event. Golobic, the 2014 Civil War Champion, has emerged as one of the best drivers on the West Coast. Both Andy Forsberg of Auburn and Sean Becker of Roseville are two of the favorite drivers in hopes of knocking Golobic off the top spot. In fact, Becker won the opening night race of the Silver Cup, and then finished second behind Golobic on night two. Chico’s Kenny Allen, Princeton’s Mason Moore, Fresno’s Koen Shaw and Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid all add top notch teams to the nights racing program.